LIO vs EAG 1st Semi-final Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's KCA President's Cup T20 (Kerala T20) 2021 Match – Mar 22, 2021

It’s time for the knockouts of this 2021 edition of the KCA Presidents Cup T20 (Kerala T20). In the first semi-final, KCA Lions take on KCA Eagles at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha.

KCA Lions have been in solid form and have been the best team in this competition. They won seven games in the league stages and topped the points table. In fact, they have won four out of their last five games as well. Be it batting first or chasing, KCA Lions have done very well and have dominated most of the games.

Meanwhile, the KCA Eagles have made a late push into the knockouts. They have consistently blown hot and cold throughout this tournament but a commanding performance in the last league stage encounter against KCA Panthers helped them sneak into the semi-finals. They beat KCA Panthers by 47 runs, which was just their fourth win of the KCA President's Cup T20. However, they will look use this momentum in the semi-finals and spring a surprise.

Squads to choose from

KCA Lions: Abhishek Mohan (c), Abhiram CH, Vishnu Mohan, Abdul Basith, Akshay Manohar, Dheeraj Prem, Alfrin Francis, PathirikattuMidhun, Vinod Kumar, Vishweshwar Suresh, Aswanth S Sankar, Abhiram CH, Vishnu Mohan (WK), Abdul Basith, Akshay Manohar, Abhishek Mohan (C), Dheeraj Prem, Alfrin Francis, PathirikattuMidhun, Vinod Kumar, Vishweshwar Suresh, Aswanth S Sankar

KCA Eagles: Ananthakrishnan, Subin S, Ashwin Anand, Karimuttathu Rakesh, Akhil M S, Rabin Krishnan, Sharafudheen, Gireesh P G, Abhishek Nair, Sreehari S Nair, KC Akshay, Shiv Ganesh, Rohan Prem, Aditya Krishnan, N.P. Basil, Basil Mathew

Predicted Playing XIs

KCA Lions: Vishnu Mohan (wk), Alfrin Francis, Abdul Basith, Salman Nizar, Akshay Manohar, Vinu Kumar, Pathirikattu Midhun, Abhishek Mohan (c), Vishweshwar Suresh, Aswanth S Sankar, Riyas PA

Advertisement

KCA Eagles: Rabin Krishnan, Subin S (wk), J Ananthakrishnan, Akhil M S, Gireesh P G, Sharafudheen, Ashwin Anand (c), Karimuttathu Rakesh, Aditya Krishnan, KC Akshay, Basil NP

Match Details

Match: KCA Lions vs KCA Eagles

Date: March 17th 2021, 10 AM IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha has been a good one to bat on. The teams batting first have scored in excess of 150 in five out of the last six matches. But there is something in it for the bowlers as well. The fast bowlers have found some movement with the new ball and there is turn for the spinners as well. Thus, another all-round track is expected to be in store.

KCA Presidents Cup T20 2021 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (LIO vs EAG)

Dream11 Team for KCA Lions vs KCA Eagles 1st Semi-final - KCA Presidents Cup T20 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vishnu Mohan, Abdul Bazith P A, Akshay Manohar, Gireesh P G, Abhishek Mohan, Rakesh KJ, Akhil MS Balan, P K Midhun, Vinod Kumar C V, Sharafudheen, N P Basil

Captain: Vinod Kumar C V Vice-captain: Sharafudheen

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vishnu Mohan, Abdul Bazith P A, Akshay Manohar, Salman Nizar, Gireesh P G, Abhishek Mohan, Akhil MS Balan, P K Midhun, Vinod Kumar C V, Sharafudheen, KC Akshay

Captain: Abhishek Mohan Vice-captain: KC Akshay