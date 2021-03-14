LIO vs PAN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's KCA Presidents Cup T20 (Kerala T20) 2021 Match 17 – Mar 15, 2021

It is match number 17 in this 2021 edition of the KCA Presidents Cup (Kerala T20) and KCA Lions take on KCA Panthers. The Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha will be the venue for this game. These two teams are at the top of the points table.

KCA Lions have had an inconsistent run so far in this tournament. They started with a couple of convincing wins but have lost two out of their last three games. Overall, they have three wins from five games but a better net run rate (+0.722) has kept them in second spot on the points table. In their last game, they lost by one run while chasing 111 against KCA Tuskers. The Abhishek Mohan-led side will be looking to bounce back.

KCA Panthers have been in magnificent form this season. They are the only unbeaten side in this competition so far and are sitting pretty at the top of the points table. They have won all five of their games. A couple of their games were close encounters but the Panthers held their nerve really well and managed to get over the line. Hence, they will be looking to take this winning momentum forward and continue their unbeaten run.

Squads to choose from

KCA Lions: Abhishek Mohan (c), Abhiram CH, Vishnu Mohan, Abdul Basith, Akshay Manohar, Dheeraj Prem, Alfrin Francis, PathirikattuMidhun, Vinod Kumar, Vishweshwar Suresh, Aswanth S Sankar, Abhiram CH, Vishnu Mohan (WK), Abdul Basith, Akshay Manohar, Abhishek Mohan (C), Dheeraj Prem, Alfrin Francis, PathirikattuMidhun, Vinod Kumar, Vishweshwar Suresh, Aswanth S Sankar

KCA Panthers: Sachin Mohan (c), Adhidev J, Shoun Roger, Sanju Sanjeev, KS Aarvind, Sachin Suresh, Prasoon Prasad, Monu Krishna, KK Jiyas, Jose Perayil, Nikhil Babu, Subin Suresh, Shaun Roger, Akhin Sathar, Anand Joseph, A K Sanjeev, K Sagar Mohan

Predicted Playing XIs

KCA Lions: Dheeraj Prem, Vishnu Mohan, Abdul Bazith P A, Ashil Prakash, Akshay Manohar, Vinukumar C G, Riyaz P A, Abhishek Mohan (c), Midhun P K, Vishweshwar A Suresh, Aswanth S Sankar

KCA Panthers: Sachin Mohan, Ashiq Ali, Shoun Roger, Sanju Sanjeev, Sachin S, KK Jiyas, Jose S Perayil, Prasoon Prasad, Nikhil Babu, Monu Krishna, Kiran Sagar Mohan

Match Details

Match: KCA Lions vs KCA Panthers

Date: March 14th 2021, 10 AM IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Pitch Report

The track at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha has had something in it for everybody. The bowlers have been in the game constantly. The pacers have found movement early with the new ball and there has been turn for the spinners as well. Thus, overall, it’s been a sporting track and it's unlikely to be any different for this game. A score of around 140-150 could be par.

KCA Presidents Cup T20 2021 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (LIO vs PAN)

Dream11 Team for KCA Lions vs KCA Panthers - KCA Presidents Cup T20 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vishnu Mohan, S Sachin, Abdul Bazith P A, Sachin Mohan, Shoun Roger, Abhishek Mohan, Jose S Perayil, Aswanth S Sankar, Midhun P K, Monu Krishna, KK Jiyas

Captain: Sachin Mohan Vice-captain: Abhishek Mohan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vishnu Mohan, S Sachin, Abdul Bazith P A, Sachin Mohan, Sanju Sanjeev, Vinukumar C G, Abhishek Mohan, Jose S Perayil, Aswanth S Sankar, Midhun P K, Nikhil Babu

Captain: Abdul Bazith P A Vice-captain: Jose S Perayil