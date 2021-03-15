ROY vs PAN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's KCA President's Cup T20 (Kerala T20) Match 19 - Mar 16, 2021

In match number 19 of the KCA President's Cup T20, the KCA Royals will square off against the KCA Panthers on Tuesday.

The KCA Royals are fourth in the KCA President's Cup T20 table, winning three and losing as many matches. With all three wins coming in their last four games, the KCA Royals have some decent momentum heading into Tuesday's game.

The KCA Panthers have been in excellent form in the KCA President's Cup T20. They won five games on the bounce before losing to the KCA Lions in their last outing. The Sachin Mohan-led side will be eager to return to winning ways tomorrow.

Squads to choose from

KCA Royals: Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan (c), Jafar Jamal, Vishnu Raj, Atul Diamond, Albin Alas, Krishna Prasad, Harikrishan KN, Sreeraj J R, Shahansha, Abhi Biju, Alvin VJ, M. Ajnas, Abhishek J Nair, Jafar Jamal, R Chandran, M Arun

KCA Panthers: Sachin Mohan (c), Adhidev J, Shoun Roger, Sanju Sanjeev, KS Aarvind, Sachin Suresh, Prasoon Prasad, Monu Krishna, KK Jiyas, Jose Perayil, Nikhil Babu, Subin Suresh, Shaun Roger, Akhin Sathar, Anand Joseph, A K Sanjeev, K Sagar Mohan

Predicted Playing XIs

KCA Royals: Krishna Prasad, Vishnu Raj (wk), KN Harikrishnan, Kalliparambil Rojith, JR Sreeraj, Jafar Jamal, Albin Alias, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan (c), Sijomon Joseph, I Shahinsha, Arun U Kumar

KCA Panthers: Rohan Kunnummal, Sachin Mohan, Vinoop Manoharan, Shoun Roger, Akshay Chandran, Sachin S, Sanju Sanjeev, Ashiq Ali, Basil Thampi, KK Jiyas, Monu Krishna

Match Details

Match: KCA Royals vs KCA Panthers

Date: March 16th 2021, 10 AM IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Pitch Report

The track at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha has something in it for everybody. Although the batters have got decent runs, the bowlers have constantly been in the game. While there has been some movement for the pacers, the spinners have found turn as well.

KCA President's Cup T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (ROY vs PAN)

Dream11 Team for KCA Royals vs KCA Panthers - KCA President's Cup T20.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sachin S, Krishna Prasad, Jafar Jamal, Sachin Mohan, Sanju Sanjeev, JR Sreeraj, KN Harikrishnan, Vinoop Manoharan, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, Basil Thampi, KK Jiyas

Captain: JR Sreeraj; Vice-captain: Basil Thampi

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vishnu Raj, Sachin S, Albin Alias, Krishna Prasad, Ashiq Ali, Sachin Mohan, JR Sreeraj, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, Sijomon Joseph, Basil Thampi, KK Jiyas

Captain: Basil Thampi; Vice-captain: Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan