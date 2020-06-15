KCC vs ALZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Stockholm League Match - June 16th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for KCC vs ALZ of the ECS T10 Stockholm League 2020.

Kista CC take on Alby Zalmi CC in Match 6 of the ECS Stockholm League 2020.

ECS T10 Stockholm League

Day 2 of the ECS T10 Stockholm kicks off with a mouthwatering clash between Alby Zalmi CC and Kista CC.

Kista CC will be making their first appearance of the tournament against a strong Alby Zalmi CC side, who already had a taste of T10 action on the opening day. Kista CC have a well-balanced side although their lack of action so far could go against them.

All in all, both teams would be eyeing a win to sustain their challenge for supremacy in the T10 Super Series.

Squads to choose from

Alby Zalmi CC

Farqaleet Kirmani, Ismaeel Zia, Amanullah Safi, Saad Anis, Muhammad Usman Iftikhar, Sheikh Hadi Iqbal, Rohollah Stanikzai, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Muhammad Fahad Javed, Kashif Aziz, Rahel Khan, Munib Safi, Yakob Safi, Abdullah Khalil, Noman Walyat, Munir Safi, Zia Alozai, Faseeh Tariq Choudhary, Aman Khalil, Aman Khan, Faraan Chaudhry, Noman Fawjoon, Usman Jabbar, Talha Masood, Syed Muhammad Talha Wasti, Yasir Sultan, Zabihullah Niazy, Basir Sahebi, Shahed Ali, Samiallah Khalil, Rukshan Nawalage.

Kista CC

K Khan, G Mehdi, I Hussain, J Azam, H Iqbal, A Muhammad, S Nawaz, M Farhan, F Shah, M Asif, Z Abbas, M Badar, C Khatri, C Srinivasan, P Kaul, N Ullah Khan, R Baig, A Mehmood, A Zaidi and N Khan.

Predicted Playing XIs

Alby Zalmi CC

I Zia, M Usman Ifthikar, Q Mir, A Khan, F Tariq, Azam Khalil, F Chaudhry, Abdullah Khalil, S Ali, S Khalil and T Masood

Kista CC

K Khan, M Farhan Anwar, S Nawaz, C Khatri, S Srinivasa Damarla, M Asif, N Khan, N Ullah Khan, R Baig, H Iqbal and J Azam

Match Details

Match: Alby Zalmi CC vs Kista CC

Date: June 16, 2020, at 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm

Pitch Report

A good track is expected to be on offer, with some help available for the pacers. The spinners could get the ball to grip and turn as well, but they will be in the firing line of the batsmen. Batting first would be the preferred choice for either side at the start of the game.

ECS T10 Stockholm Fantasy Suggestions

KCC vs ALZ Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: K Khan, I Zia, M Farhan, M Usman, S Nawaz, C Khatri, F Tariq, S Srinivasan, F Chaudhry, N Khan and S Khalil

Captain - C Khatri , Vice-captain - M Usman

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Q Mir, I Zia, M Farhan, M Usman, S Nawaz, C Khatri, F Tariq, M Asif, F Chaudhry, N Khan and S Ali

Captain - C Khatri, Vice-captain - M Farhan