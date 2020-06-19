KCC vs ALZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Stockholm League Match - June 19th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for KCC vs ALZ match of the ECS T10 Stockholm League 2020.

Alby Zalmi CC take on Kista CC in the third-place play-off of the ECS T10 Stockholm League 2020.

ECS T10 Stockholm League

The third game of the day pits Alby Zalmi CC against Kista CC as both teams aim to clinch the third place in the ECS T10 Stockholm League 2020 final points table.

Both teams come into this game with a loss in the semi-finals and would be looking to end decent campaigns on a high. Kista CC beat Alby Zalmi in the corresponding league fixture earlier in the week and will hope for another such performance. However, Alby Zalmi have a good batting unit led by Azam Khalil and should prove to be a tough nut to crack for Kista CC.

Squads to choose from

Alby Zalmi CC

Farqaleet Kirmani, Ismaeel Zia, Amanullah Safi, Saad Anis, Muhammad Usman Iftikhar, Sheikh Hadi Iqbal, Rohollah Stanikzai, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Muhammad Fahad Javed, Kashif Aziz, Rahel Khan, Munib Safi, Yakob Safi, Abdullah Khalil, Noman Walyat, Munir Safi, Zia Alozai, Faseeh Tariq Choudhary, Aman Khalil, Aman Khan, Faraan Chaudhry, Noman Fawjoon, Usman Jabbar, Talha Masood, Syed Muhammad Talha Wasti, Yasir Sultan, Zabihullah Niazy, Basir Sahebi, Shahed Ali, Samiallah Khalil, Rukshan Nawalage.

Kista CC

K Khan, G Mehdi, I Hussain, J Azam, H Iqbal, A Muhammad, S Nawaz, M Farhan, F Shah, M Asif, Z Abbas, M Badar, C Khatri, C Srinivasan, P Kaul, N Ullah Khan, R Baig, A Mehmood, A Zaidi and N Khan.

Predicted Playing XIs

Alby Zalmi CC

I Zia, M Usman, Q Mir, A Khan, A Khalil, Z Alozai, F Tariq, F Chaudhry, S Khalil, N Walyat and Abdullah Khalil

Kista CC

S Nawaz, M Farhan Anwar, C Khatri, J Azam, H Iqbal, A Muhammad, M Badar, M Asif, Z Abbas, N Khan and A Zaidi

Match Details

Match: Alby Zalmi CC vs Kista CC

Date: June 19, 2020, at 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm

Pitch Report

The pitch played into the hands of the batsmen in the semi-finals with scores of over 90 being posted by Pakistanka Foreningen and Sigtuna CC. It should remain the same for this game as well with some movement expected to be on offer for the pacers. Both teams would look to bat first upon winning the toss.

ECS T10 Stockholm Fantasy Suggestions

KCC vs ALZ Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: I Zia, Q Mir, A Khan, A Khalil, F Chaudhry, C Khatri, Z Abbas, A Zaidi, A Muhammad, N Walyat and M Asif

Captain - A Khalil, Vice-captain - C Khatri

Fantasy Suggestion #2: I Zia, M Usman, A Khan, A Khalil, F Chaudhry, C Khatri, Z Abbas, N Khan, A Muhammad, N Walyat and M Badar

Captain - C Khatri, Vice-captain - Z Abbas