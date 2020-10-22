KCC vs BSH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona Match - Oct 22nd, 2020

After being outplayed by Fateh CC in the previous game, Kings CC are looking to make a comeback in ECS T10 Barcelona.

KCC lost the game by nine wickets with ten deliveries remaining against Fateh CC on Friday.

Badalona Shaheen CC are in the second position on the points table with three wins. Badalona Shaheen CC registered a 26-run victory in their previous game against Pakcelona CC.

KCC they will lock horns with Badalona Shaheen CC, on Thursday at the Montjuic Ground.

Squads to choose from

Badalona Shaheen CC

M Ur-Rehman, B Khan, A Abbas, B Khan, D Khan, N Muhammad, S Khan, A Hassan, H Ali, H Saleem, A Ur-Rehman, B Iqbal, H Sanwal, MS Ur-Rehman, S Mohammed and J Javed.

KCC

Ripon Alom, Shemu Ahmed, Kamrul Ismal Foysol, Miah Jakir, Hussain Aminul, MD Shafiullah, Saqib Muhammad, Salman Ahmed, Sadikur Rahman, Soyful Islam, Foyez Ahmed, Rahman Ahababur Priok, Sovon Najmul Huda, Sofiqul Islam, Shakil Mia, Tahed Ahmed, Jubed Miah, Moshiur Rahman, Shahedur Rahman, Moynul Islam, Moyez Uddin, MD Rahul, Ajamal Naseri, Ripon Ahmed, MD Saiful Islam.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

Badalona Shaheen CC

B Khan, A Abbas, H Saleem, M Saleem, H Ali, A Hassan, H Sanwal, D Khan, S Khan, J Javed and B Iqbal.

KCC

Shakil Mia, MD Shafiullah, Kamrul Islam Foysol, Shofiqul Islam, Jubed Miah, Saqib Muhammad, Salman Ahmed, Rahman Ahababur Priok, Soyful Islam, MD Rahul and Moshiur Rahman.

Match Details

Match: KCC vs Badalona Shaheen CC

Date: 22nd October 2020, at 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The pitch at Montjuic Ground works in the favour of the batsman and bowlers tend to be dominated. The pitch has supported batsmen with an exception of one or two games. KCC or Badalona Shaheen will need to choose wisely after the coin-toss in order cosnidering the report. An endearing battle between the two teams can be expected as they step on to the pitch.

ECS T10 Barcelona Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

KCC vs BSH Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: B Khan, K Islam Foysol, S Khan, S Mia, A Abbas, H Saleem, M Shafiullah, S Ahmed-I, S Mohammad, U Javed and M Rahman.

Advertisement

Captain: B Khan Vice-captain: K Islam Foysol

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Miah, K Islam Foysol, S Khan, S Mia, A Abbas, H Saleem, M Shafiullah, M ur Rehman, S Mohammad, U Javed and S Islam.

Captain: S Khan Vice-captain: S Mia