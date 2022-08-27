KCC vs BYS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Krefeld 2022, Semi-final 2

Koln CC (KCC) will take on the Bayer Spartans (BYS) in the second semi-final of the ECS T10 Krefeld 2022 at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld on Saturday, August 27. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the KCC vs BYS Dream11 prediction.

Koln CC have been inconsistent in the tournament. With three wins and five losses, they finished fourth in Group B before beating the Aachen Rising Stars in the quarter-finals. Meanwhile, the Bayer Spartans won and lost four apiece, finishing third in Group A. They then beat the Bayer Boosters in their quarter-final fixture.

KCC vs BYS, Match Details

The second semi-final of the ECS T10 Krefeld 2022 between Koln CC and the Bayer Spartans will be played on August 27 at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld. The game is set to take place at 2 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KCC vs BYS, ECS T10 Krefield, 2nd Semi-final

Date & Time: 27th August 2022 2022, 2 PM IST

Venue: Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld

Live Streaming: Fancode

Pitch Report

The track at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld has been a very good one to bat on, with the average first-innings score at the venue in the tournament being 99 runs. Another high-scoring encounter could well be in store today.

Matches won by teams batting first: 18

Matches won by teams bowling first: 26

Average 1st-innings score: 99

Average 2nd-innings score: 91

KCC vs BYS Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Koln CC: W, W, L, L, W

Bayer Spartans: W, L, W, W, L

KCC vs BYS Probable Playing 11 today

Koln CC team/injury news

There is no major injury news or concerns for Koln CC.

Koln CC Probable Playing XI:

Sasanka Sanka, Irfan Ahmed, Akshay Dhani, Ameya Deshpande, Manav Panwar, Aman Kapoor, Asmdin Zadran, Prateek Dabholkar (c), Dwarak Sekar (wk), Sharifollah Sherzad, Dhruv Rathod.

Bayer Spartans team/injury news

There is no major injury news or concerns for the Bayer Spartans.

Bayer Spartans Probable Playing XI:

Muhammad Asif (c), Waqas Fatmi, Arsalan Siddiqui, Shazaib Khan (wk), Taha Hassan, Shamil Niyas, Zakirullah Asmari, Zain Masood, Altaf Ahmad, Raj Bhushan, Nasib Khoushdel.

Today’s KCC vs BYS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Shazaib Khan (9 matches, 178 runs)

Shazaib Khan has accumulated 178 runs at a strike rate of 171.15 in the competition and could be a crucial pick for Saturday's contest.

Top Batter Pick

Waqas Fatmi (9 matches, 230 runs)

Waqas Fatmi is at the top of the run-scoring charts with 230 runs at a strike rate of 193.27.

Top All-rounder Pick

Akshay Dhani (11 wickets, 7 matches)

Akshay Dhani has been in excellent form with the ball, taking 11 wickets at an economy rate of 6.71.

Top Bowler Pick

Zakirullah Asmari (9 matches, 8 wickets)

Zakirullah Asmari has picked up eight wickets at an economy of 7.41 in the tournament.

KCC vs BYS match captain and vice-captain choices

Sasanka Sanka (8 matches, 188 runs, 7 wickets)

Sasanka Sanka has been superb with both the bat and ball. He has scored 188 runs at a strike rate of 157.98 in addition to taking seven wickets.

Muhammad Asif (9 matches, 134 runs, 3 wickets)

Muhammad Asif has smashed 134 runs at a strike rate of 191.42 while also chipping in with three scalps.

5 Must-picks with player stats for KCC vs BYS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Waqas Fatmi 230 runs in 9 matches Muhammad Asif 134 runs & 3 wickets in 9 matches Taha Hassan 73 runs & 9 wickets in 9 matches Sasanka Sanka 188 runs & 7 wickets in 8 matches Akshay Dhani 11 wickets in 7 matches

KCC vs BYS match expert tips

The big-hitters and all-rounders have been the dominant and consistent performers in the tournament and will be the top captaincy and vice-captaincy picks for the KCC vs BYS clash.

KCC vs BYS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

KCC vs BYS Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League.

Wicketkeeper: Shazaib Khan

Batters: Waqas Fatmi, Muhammad Asif (vc), Manav Panwar

All-rounders: Taha Hassan, Sasanka Sanka (c), Akshay Dhani

Bowlers: Raj Bhushan, Zakirullah Asmari, Asmdin Zadran, Sharifollah Sherzad

KCC vs BYS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

KCC vs BYS Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Shazaib Khan

Batters: Waqas Fatmi (vc), Muhammad Asif, Irfan Ahmed

All-rounders: Taha Hassan, Sasanka Sanka, Prateek Dabholkar, Akshay Dhani (c)

Bowlers: Raj Bhushan, Zakirullah Asmari, Sharifollah Sherzad

