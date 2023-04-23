KCC vs CHC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Mizoram T20 League, Match 14

The 14th match of the Mizoram T20 League will see the Kulikawn Cricket Club (KCC) go up against Chanmarians Cricket Club (CHC) at the Suaka Cricket Ground, Mizoram on Monday, April 24. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the KCC vs CHC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Kulikawn Cricket Club have won two out of their four matches and are third in the points table. They won their last match against Luangmual Cricket Club by 39 runs (VJD Method).

The Chanmarian Cricket Club, on the other hand, have won as many as four matches and are placed at the top of the points table. They won their last encounter against Gorkha Cricket Club by 35 runs.

KCC vs CHC Match Details

The 14th match of the Mizoram T20 League will be played on April 24 at the Suaka Cricket Ground, Mizoram. The match is set to take place at 1:30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KCC vs CHC, Mizoram T20 League, Match 14

Date and Time: April 24, 2023, 1:30 pm IST

Venue: Suaka Cricket Ground, Mizoram

KCC vs CHC Pitch Report

The track at the Suaka Cricket Ground has been in favour of the bowlers in the Mizoram T20 League. The spinners will enjoy bowling on this track with enough bounce and turn on offer. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score at the venue being 112 runs.

KCC vs CHC Form Guide (Last Match)

Kulikawn Cricket Club: W

Chanmarians Cricket Club: W

KCC vs CHC probable playing 11s for today’s match

KCC Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

KCC Probable Playing 11

Parvez Ahmed, Roger Lalruatfela, Marcus Lalpekhlua, C Lalrinsanga(c), Vikash Kumar(wk), Sahil Reza, F Malsawmtluanga, PL Muana, TC Laledenthara, Lalramnunsiama, Lalnuntluanga Varte.

CHC Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

CHC Probable Playing 11

Lalnunkima Varte, Vanlalmuanzuala, Lalthakima Khawbung, Khawlhring Lalremruata (c), B Lalnunfela, Nasib Rai, Tc Vanlalremruata, Lalhruaizela, Lalhriatrenga, Bobby Zothansanga, Saidingliana Sailo(wk).

KCC vs CHC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Vikash Kumar (4 matches, 192 runs, Strike Rate: 139.13)

Vikash is a safe bet for the wicket-keeper's position, having consistently contributed with the bat in the middle order. He has scored 192 runs at a strike rate of 139.13 in four matches.

Top Batter pick

Lalhruaizela M (4 matches, 89 runs and 4 wickets, Strike Rate: 88.12 and Economy Rate: 3.17)

Lalhruaizela is a reliable batter who can also contribute with the ball. He has scored 89 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 88.12, while also scalping four wickets.

Top All-rounder pick

C Lalrinsanga (4 matches, 60 runs and 3 wickets, Strike Rate: 61.86 and Economy Rate: 6.81)

Lalrinsanga is a power-packed player who can assist your fantasy team with his all-round ability. He has scored 60 runs while scalping three wickets in two matches.

Top Bowler pick

Lalramnunsiama (4 matches, 7 wickets, Economy Rate: 4.57)

Lalramnunsiama is a promising fast bowler who can bowl fast and get the ball to move around. He has picked up seven wickets in four matches at an economy rate of 4.57.

KCC vs CHC match captain and vice-captain choices

Lalhruaizela M

Lalhruaizela could be a brilliant pick for the captaincy spot in your fantasy team for this game. He has scored 89 runs while scalping four wickets in four matches.

C Lalrinsanga

Lalrinsanga could be a wise captaincy choice for your fantasy team as he can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball. He has scored 60 runs while scalping three wickets in two matches.

5 Must-picks with players stats for KCC vs CHC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Vanlalremruata TC -10 wickets in 4 matches

Vikash Kumar - 192 runs in 4 matches

Lalhruaizela M - 89 runs and 4 wickets in 4 matches

Lalhriatrenga - 3 wickets and 89 runs in 4 matches

B Lalnunfela - 3 wickets and 53 runs in 4 matches

KCC vs CHC match expert tips

Vanlalremruata TC could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he has been in blazing-hot form.

KCC vs CHC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 14, Head to Head League

KCC vs CHC Dream11 Prediction - Mizoram T20 League

Wicketkeeper: Vikash Kumar

Batters: B Lalnunfela, Lalhruaizela M, Lalremruata K

All-rounders: C Lalrinsanga, Lalhriatrenga, Sahil Reza, Parvez Ahmed

Bowlers: Lalramnunsiama, Bobby Zothansanga, Vanlalremruata TC.

KCC vs CHC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 14, Grand League

KCC vs CHC Dream11 Prediction - Mizoram T20 League

Wicketkeeper: Vikash Kumar

Batters: B Lalnunfela, Lalhruaizela M, Lalnunkima Varte

All-rounders: C Lalrinsanga, Lalhriatrenga, Sahil Reza, Parvez Ahmed

Bowlers: Lalramnunsiama, Bobby Zothansanga, Vanlalremruata TC.

