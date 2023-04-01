KCC vs CHG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Rwanda Men's T10 League, Match 10

The 10th match of the Rwanda Men's T10 League will see Kigali CC (KCC) square off against Challengers (CHG) at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Rwanda, Kigali City, on Saturday, April 1. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the KCC vs CHG Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

It will be a battle between the extremities in the points table. Kigali CC have played three matches in the tournament and have lost all of them. They are currently at the bottom of the table and will be looking to win this match to climb up in the points table.

Challengers, on the other hand, are having a great time in the tournament. They have played three matches and have managed to win all of them. They are currently at the top of the table and will try to strengthen their position in the top half of the table.

KCC vs CHG Match Details

The 10th game of the Rwanda Men's T10 League will be played on April 1 at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Rwanda, Kigali City, at 12.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: KCC vs CHG, Match 10

Date and Time: April 1, 2023; 12.30 pm IST

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Rwanda, Kigali City

KCC vs CHG, Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium will be difficult for batting. Run scoring will be challenging and the bowlers will enjoy the surface here.

KCC vs CHG Probable Playing XIs

KCC Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

KCC Probable Playing XI

K Patel, D Uwimana, M Zeeshan, Z Hassan, M Mujtaba, H Khan, M Nadir, A Kanuga, A Abbas, K Charlier, and R Teli.

CHG Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

CHG Probable Playing XI

D Ndikubwimana, S Gopalan, N Eric, R Obuya, D Mughisa, J Miyagi, S Vardhuineni, S Samal, D Samal, N Abdallah, and Z Bimenyimana.

KCC vs CHG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

D Ndikubwimana

Ndikubwimana has been in good touch with the bat this tournament. He is also good behind the stumps, making him the best wicketkeeper pick for the match.

Batter

R Obuya

Obuya has been good with the bat in this tournament. He is in form, making him the best batter choice for the match.

All-rounder

S Samal

Samal has been in good form with both the bat and the ball. He can be impactful with both the bat and the ball and that makes him the best pick from this category.

Bowler

Z Bimenyimana

Bimenyimana can be a very good and effective bowler. He can pick up wickets in crucial stages and that makes him the best bowler pick for the match.

KCC vs CHG match captain and vice-captain choices

S Samal

S Samal can be a very impactful all-rounder. He can pick up vital points with both the bat and the ball and that makes him the best choice as the captain and vice-captain of the match.

D Samal

D Samal has been in good form with the bat and the ball this tournament. He can win the match for the team with either of her trades and that makes him a safe choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for KCC vs CHG, Match 10

S Samal

D Samal

R Obuya

D Ndiubwimana

Z Bimenyimana

KCC vs CHG Match Expert Tips

It will be difficult to score runs on the pitch. Bowlers and all-rounders who can impact the match with the ball will be the best picks for the match.

KCC vs CHG Dream11 Prediction, Match 10, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: D Ndikubwimana

Batters: R Obuya, N Eric

All-rounders: S Samal, D Samal, H Khan, S Wabwose

Bowlers: Z Bimenyimana, K Charlier, R Teli, S Nsubuga

KCC vs CHG Dream11 Prediction, Match 10, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: D Ndikubwimana

Batters: R Obuya, N Eric

All-rounders: S Samal, D Samal, H Khan, S Wabwose

Bowlers: Z Bimenyimana, K Charlier, R Teli, S Nsubuga

