KCC vs CVCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Mizoram Cricket League 2022, Match 19

The Kulikawn Cricket Club (KCC) will lock horns with the Chhinga Veng Cricket Club (CVCC) in the 19th match of the Mizoram Cricket League 2022 at the Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram on Friday.

Kulikawn Cricket Club are fourth in the standings after winning two out of their seven matches. They defeated the Luangmual Cricket Club by 78 runs in their last outing. Chhinga Veng Cricket Club, on the other hand, are third, having won three out of their six Mizoram Cricket League 2022 games. They registered a four-wicket triumph over Luangmual Cricket Club in their last match.

KCC vs CVCC Probable Playing 11 Today

KCC XI

Lalramliana, Roger Lalruatfela, C. Lalrinsanga, Lalzuitluanga, Vanlalpekhlua, Vikash Kumar (WK), Parvez Ahmed, Ajay Rai, Lalrintluanga, Nasib Rai, Tc Laledenthara.

CVCC XI

Lalruatdika (WK), Lalhruaimawia Ralte, Rosiamliana Ralte Junior, Lalnuntluanga, Akash Singh, Sumit Lama, Ricky Lalthlamuana, Laltleipuia, Rinsangzela Hmamte, Lalthlanawma, K. Vanlalruata.

Match Details

KCC vs CVCC, Mizoram Cricket League 2022, Match 19

Date and Time: 22nd April 2022, 09:00 AM IST

Venue: Suaka Cricket Ground, Mizoram.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Suaka Cricket Ground is a tricky one to bat on, with the bowlers getting ample help off the pitch to trouble the batters. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last two games played at the venue being 144 runs.

Today’s KCC vs CVCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Lalruatdika: Lalruatdika has been in decent form in the Mizoram Cricket League 2022, scoring 65 runs in six matches.

Batters

C. Lalrinsanga: Lalrinsanga has scored 115 runs and picked up one wicket in six matches. He could prove to be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

K. Vanlalruata: Vanlalruata is an explosive top-order batter who has scored 135 runs in six matches.

All-rounders

Lalhruaimawia Ralte: Ralte has scalped five wickets while also scoring 23 runs in six matches. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Sumit Lama: Lama has amassed 140 runs and scalped eight wickets in six Mizoram Cricket League 2022 matches.

Bowlers

Rosiamliana Ralte Junior: Ralte has picked up six wickets in as many matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Tc Laledenthara: Laledenthara has eight wickets to his name in six matches and will lead the Kulikawn Cricket Club's bowling attack on Friday.

Top 5 best players to pick in KCC vs CVCC Dream11 prediction team

Sumit Lama (CVCC) - 460 points

Tc Laledenthara (KCC) - 321 points

Lalrintluanga (KCC) - 279 points

Lalhruaimawia Ralte (CVCC) - 227 points

Rosiamliana Ralte Junior (CVCC) - 227 points

Important Stats for KCC vs CVCC Dream11 prediction team

Sumit Lama: 140 runs and 8 wickets in 6 matches

Tc Laledenthara: 17 runs and 8 wickets in 8 matches

Lalrintluanga: 7 wickets in 6 matches

Lalhruaimawia Ralte: 23 runs and 5 wickets in 6 matches

Rosiamliana Ralte Junior: 6 wickets in 6 matches

KCC vs CVCC Dream11 Prediction Today (Mizoram Cricket League 2022)

KCC vs CVCC Dream11 Prediction: Mizoram Cricket League 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lalruatdika, C. Lalrinsanga, Laltleipuia, K. Vanlalruata, Lalzuitluanga, Parvez Ahmed, Sumit Lama, Lalhruaimawia Ralte, Lalrintluanga, Tc Laledenthara, Rosiamliana Ralte Junior.

Captain: Sumit Lama. Vice-captain: Lalrintluanga.

KCC vs CVCC Dream11 Prediction: Mizoram Cricket League 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lalruatdika, Roger Lalruatfela, C. Lalrinsanga, K. Vanlalruata, Lalzuitluanga, Vanlalpekhlua, Sumit Lama, Lalhruaimawia Ralte, Lalrintluanga, Tc Laledenthara, Rosiamliana Ralte Junior.

Captain: Sumit Lama. Vice-captain: C. Lalrinsanga.

Edited by Samya Majumdar