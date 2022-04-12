KCC vs CVCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Mizoram Cricket League 2022, Match 4

Kulikawn Cricket Club (KCC) will face off against Chhinga Veng Cricket Club (CVCC) in the fourth match of the Mizoram Cricket League 2022 at the Suaka Cricket Ground on April 12.

Kulikawn Cricket Club are coming off a 21-run defeat at the hands of Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club. They bowled first and stopped Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club on 98 runs, but their batters were unable to respond and could only add 77 runs.

Chhinga Veng Cricket Club's previous match was canceled due to poor lighting; when they face Kulikawn Cricket Club, they will be looking to get off to a winning start.

KCC vs CVCC Probable Playing XIs

Kulikawn Cricket Club

C Lalrinsanga (c), Darremsanga, Vikash Kumar, Roger Lalruatfela, Lalhriatpuia Khiangte (wk), Vanlalpekhlua, Nasib Rai, TC Laledenthara, Lalzuitualanga, Lalrintluanga, Ajay Rai

Chhinga Veng Cricket Club

Lalruatdika (wk), Lalteipuia, Akash Singh-I, K. Vanlalruata, Lalthlamuana, Lalhruaimawia Ralte, Sumit Lama, Lalnuntluanga, Ralte Junior, Rinsangzela, Lalthlanawma

Match Details

Match: KCC vs CVCC

Date & Time: April 12, 2022; 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Suaka Cricket Ground, Mizoram

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Suaka Cricket Ground has been quite balanced in recent games. The pacers should be able to find some movement with the new ball.

Both teams will look to chase after winning the toss, with at least 100 runs being a must in this format.

Today's KCC vs CVCC Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Lalhriatpuia Khiangte: Khiangte looked impressive in the previous game but was unable to capitalize, scoring 13 runs in his short innings at a strike rate of 130.00.

Batters

Darremsanga Renthlei: He has been one of the most consistent performers in recent years for his side. He scored 17 runs in his previous game against RVCC.

All-rounders

Sumit Lama: Lama has impressed everyone with his all-round performance in the T20 format. He has scored 17 runs while taking ten wickets at an average of 25.60 in ten games.

Bowlers

Tc Laledenthara: Lale is KCC's leading wicket-taker in the MCL T20 with three wickets at an average of 4.00 in just one match. He is undoubtedly a must-have for your fantasy team.

Five best players to pick in KCC vs CVCC Dream11 Prediction Team

Darremsanga (KCC)

Lalteipuia (CVCC)

K. Vanlalruata (CVCC)

Roger Lalruatfela (KCC)

Lalhriatpuia Khiangte (KCC).

Important stats for KCC vs CVCC Dream11 prediction team

C Lalrinsanga: 74 runs in 16 games.

Roger Lalruatfela: 397 runs in 29 games.

Lalhruaimawia Ralte: 9 wickets and 47 runs in 19 games.

KCC vs RVCC Dream 11 Prediction

KCC vs CVCC Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lalhriatpuia Khiangte, Roger Lalruatfela, Darremsanga, Akash Singh-I, Lalzuitualanga, Sumit Lama, Lalhruaimawia Ralte, Lalrintluanga, TC Laledenthara, Ajay Rai, Rinsangzela

Captain: Sumit Lama. Vice-captain: TC Laledenthara

KCC vs CVCC Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lalhriatpuia Khiangte, Roger Lalruatfela, Darremsanga, Lalteipuia, Lalzuitualanga, Sumit Lama, Lalhruaimawia Ralte, Lalrintluanga, TC Laledenthara, Ajay Rai, Nasib Rai, Rinsangzela

Captain: TC Laledenthara. Vice-captain: Lalhruaimawia Ralte.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar