KCC vs DLSW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Men's Premier League One-Day Tournament, Match 6

The sixth match of the Men's Premier League One-Day Tournament will see the Kowloon Cricket Club (KCC) squaring off against the Diasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Club (DLSW) at the Kowloon Cricket Club in Hong Kong on Monday, January 23. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the KCC vs DLSW Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The Kowloon Cricket Club have won one of their last two matches in the tournament. The Diasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Club, on the other hand, lost their last match against Hong Kong Cricket Club by a big margin of 86 runs.

The Diasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Club will give it their all to win the match, but the Kowloon Cricket Club are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

KCC vs DLSW Match Details

The sixth match of the Men's Premier League One-Day Tournament will be played on January 23 at the Kowloon Cricket Club in Hong Kong. The game is set to take place at 7.30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KCC vs DLSW, Match 6

Date and Time: January 23, 2023, 7.30 am IST

Venue: Kowloon Cricket Club, Hong Kong

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the second innings, so both teams will prefer to bat first on the pitch. The wicket looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so fans can expect a thrilling match today.

The last match played on this pitch was between Kowloon Cricket Club and Pakistan Association Cricket Club, where a total of 363 runs were scored at a loss of 18 wickets.

KCC vs DLSW Form Guide

KCC - W L

DLSW - L

KCC vs DLSW Probable Playing XI

KCC Playing XI

No injury updates.

Jamie Atkinson (c & wk), Waqas Barkat, Aizaz Khan, Dan Pascoe, Jason Davidson, Muhammad Khan, Christopher Carter, Simandeep Singh, Ateeq Iqbal, Parth Bhagwat, and Darsh Vora.

DLSW Playing XI

No injury updates.

Ehsan Khan (c), Ikram Hussain (wk), Ansh Doshi, Neil Patwa, Mohammad Ibraheem, Tanveer Ahmed, Haroon Arshad, Bilal Akhtar, Nathan Kelaart, Rajab Hussain, and Haris Muhammad.

KCC vs DLSW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

C Carter

C Carter is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Doshi is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

J Atkinson

S Singh and J Atkinson are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. I Mohammad played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

P Bhagwat

P Bhagwat and W Barkat are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. H Arshad is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

A Iqbal

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Davidson and A Iqbal. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. D Vora is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

KCC vs DLSW match captain and vice-captain choices

P Bhagwat

P Bhagwat will bat in the top order and also bowl a few overs if required, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial innings in today's match. He has smashed 123 runs in the last two matches.

W Barkat

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make W Barkat your captain or vice-captain as he will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed eight runs and took three wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for KCC vs DLSW, Match 6

E Khan

P Bhagwat

W Barkat

A Iqbal

J Davidson

Kowloon Cricket Club vs Diasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Club Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Kowloon Cricket Club vs Diasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Club Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: C Carter, A Doshi

Batters: J Atkinson, I Mohammad, S Singh

All-rounders: H Arshad, P Bhagwat, E Khan, W Barkat

Bowlers: A Iqbal, J Davidson

Kowloon Cricket Club vs Diasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Club Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: C Carter

Batters: J Atkinson

All-rounders: H Arshad, P Bhagwat, E Khan, W Barkat, D Pascoe

Bowlers: A Iqbal, J Davidson, D Vora, H Muhammad

