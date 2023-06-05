KCC vs HAM Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ECS Sweden T10 match – June 5, 2023  

Kista Cricket Club (KCC) and Hammarby (HAM) are set to face each other in the ECS Sweden T10 on Monday, June 5. The Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm, Sweden will host the contest.

It will be the second game KCC will play after locking horns with Jinnah CC earlier in the day. Hence they will have a slight edge over Hammarby, who would be playing their first game of the tournament.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the KCC vs HAM game:

#3 Rahel Khan (HAM) – 8.5 credits

Rahel Khan is a handy cricketer and should be included in fantasy teams for the KCC vs HAM match. In 46 T10 matches, Khan has scored 618 runs at an average of 15.45 and a strike-rate of 165.24 with a top score of 58 not out to his name.

Khan has also picked up 26 wickets at a decent economy rate of 8.30 with a three-wicket haul to his name.

#2 Azam Mohammad (HAM) – 9 credits

Azam Mohammad has played a decent amount of T10 cricket and hence should be picked in teams for the KCC vs HAM match.

The right-handed batter has scored 188 runs from 15 matches at an average of 20.88 and a strike-rate of 140.29 with a top score of 46 not out. He has also picked up 14 wickets from as many overs at an economy rate of 9.14.

#1 Imran Ullah (HAM) – 8 credits

Imran Ullah has played 15 T10 matches thus far in his career and has scored 42 runs at an average of 5.25 and a strike-rate of 91.30 with a top score of 11.

He has also picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 10 with a three-wicket haul to show for his efforts.

