KCC vs HAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for ECS Sweden, Match 4

The fourth match of the ECS Sweden will see the Kista Cricket Club (KCC) square off against the Hammarby (HAM) at the Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm on Monday, June 5. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the KCC vs HAM Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

This will be the fourth match for Kista Cricket Club on the day, while Hammarby will be playing their first match of the tournament. KCC will be looking to win the match and maintain their momentum. In contrast, Hammarby will try to win the match and get off to a winning start.

KCC vs HAM Match Details

The fourth game of the ECS Sweden will be played on June 5 at Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm. The match will commence at 6.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: KCC vs HAM, Match 4, ECS BulgariaT10

Date and Time: June 5, 2023, Monday; 6.30 pm IST

Venue: Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm

KCC vs HAM Probable Playing XIs

KCC Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

KCC Probable Playing XI

G Mehdi, M Ahsan, S Khan, M Badar, S NAwaz, M Abdul Kader, H Imran, M Waqar, M Asif, I Ul Haq, and N Ullah Khan.

HAM Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

HAM Probable Playing XI

A Ali, A Sidiqi, A Mohammad, I Ullah, A Abdullah, R Khan, K Mahmood, A Ahmad, M Munir, A Javed, and H Shah.

KCC vs HAM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Ali

A Ali is a top-order batter who can score runs at a good rate. He also has a good pair of hands behind the stumps and will be a good pick for the match.

Batter

S Khan

S Khan looked in good touch with the bat in the first match. He will be a good pick for the match and that makes him a good choice from the batters section.

All-rounders

R Khan

R Khan can contribute with the bat and the ball. He can pick up fantasy points in both innings of the match and that makes him a good option for the match.

Bowler

I Ul Haq

I Ul Haq could be a wicket-taking bowler for his team. His ability to pick up wickets makes Ul Haq a good choice to pick up valuable fantasy points for the match.

KCC vs HAM match captain and vice-captain choices

S Khan

S Khan looked in good touch with the bat in the first match. Khan bats in the top order and hence has a good chance to score big and pick up valuable fantasy points.

H Imran

H Imran could be a great choice as the captain or vice-captain as he can pick up valuable points in both innings of the match. Although he was not in the greatest of forms in the first match, Imran will be looking to contribute to his team with both the bat and the ball.

Five Must-Picks for KCC vs HAM, Match 4

A Ali

S Khan

R Khan

H Imran

I Ul Haq

KCC vs HAM Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be good for the bowlers, especially in the initial stages of the game. However, as the game goes by, the batters will be able to play through the line without much trouble. So, more players from the team that bats second seem to be a wise choice for the match.

KCC vs HAM Dream11 Prediction, Match 4, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeepers: G Mehdi, A Ali

Batters: A Mohammad, S Khan (c), M Ahsan

All-rounders: R Khan, K Mahmood, H Imran (vc)

Bowlers: M Munir, I Ul Haq, H Ali

KCC vs HAM Dream11 Prediction, Match 4, Grand League Team

Wicketkeepers: G Mehdi, A Ali

Batters: A Mohammad (vc), S Khan, M Ahsan(c)

All-rounders: R Khan, K Mahmood, H Imran

Bowlers: M Munir, I Ul Haq, H Ali

