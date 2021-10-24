KCC vs HKCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Hong Kong ODD, Match 8

Kowloon Cricket Club will take on Hong Kong Cricket Club in the eighth match of the Hong Kong ODD at the Hong Kong Cricket Club in Wang Nai on Sunday.

Kowloon Cricket Club beat Diasqua in a low-scoring match to register their first win in the competition. With their season opener getting washed out, they are in second place in the points table with three points.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong Cricket Club also won their match against Diasqua, beating them by 158 runs. With four points, they currently lead the standings.

KCC vs HKCC Probable Playing 11s Today

KCC XI

Jamie Atkinson, Muhammad Khan, Babar Hayat, Aizaz Khan, Simandeep Singh, Waqas Barkat (c & wk), Dan Pascoe, Jason Davidson, Ahan Trivedi, Ateeq Iqbal, Vikas Sharma.

HKCC XI

Martin Coetzee, Nizakat Khan, Brett Long, Kinchit Shah (c), Adit Gorawara (wk), Ninad Shah, Haroon Arshad, Luke Jones, Elliot Scrivener, Ayush Shukla, Charlie Wallis.

Match Details

Match: KCC vs HKCC, Hong Kong ODD, Match 8.

Date and Time: 24th October, 2021; 7:00 AM IST.

Venue: Hong Kong Cricket Club, Wang Nai.

Pitch Report

Considering the previous results on this pitch, batters might have some advantage compared to the bowlers. A score of 250 could prove to be par here.

Today’s KCC vs HKCC Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

J Atkinson could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batter for your fantasy side. He’s safe behind the stumps, and can also score key runs.

Batters

M Khan is a reliable batter who rarely squanders his wicket. He can play the big shots with ease. In his previous game, he scored 51 runs.

All-rounders

W Barkat is a fabulous all-round asset who can change the course of games almost single-handedly. He could prove to be a fine multiplier choice for your KCC vs HKCC Dream11 Fantasy Side. Barkat has picked up a wicket in the tournament.

Meanwhile, K Shah had a solid all-round performance in his previous match against Diasqua. He scored 38 runs, and also picked up a wicket.

Bowlers

A Trivedi will be expected to lead the line with the ball for his side. He took three wickets in his previous game.

Five best players to pick in KCC vs HKCC Dream11 prediction team

A Trivedi (KCC) – 103 points.

M Khan (KCC) – 84 points.

J Atkinson (KCC) – 52 points.

D Pascoe (KCC) – 47 points.

W Barkat (KCC) – 45 points.

Key stats for KCC vs HKCC Dream11 prediction team

A Trivedi: 3 wickets,

M Khan: 51 runs,

J Atkinson: 37 runs.

KCC vs HKCC Dream11 Prediction

KCC vs HKCC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Atkinson, M Khan, B Hayat, M Coetzee, W Barkat, A Khan, K Shah, A Trivedi, D Pascoe, C Wallis, A Shukla.

Captain: M Khan. Vice-Captain: W Barkat.

KCC vs HKCC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2- 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Atkinson, M Khan, B Hayat, M Coetzee, W Barkat, A Khan, N Khan, A Trivedi, D Pascoe, C Wallis, A Shukla.

Captain: B Hayat. Vice-Captain: A Trivedi.

Edited by Bhargav