KCC vs HUD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Sweden T10, Match 17

The 17th match of the ECS Sweden T10 will see Kista Cricket Club (KCC) square off against Huddinge (HUD) at the Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm on Thursday, June 8. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the KCC vs HUD Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Kista Cricket Club have won one of their last three matches. Huddinge, on the other hand, have won one of their last two matches of the tournament.

Kista Cricket Club will give it their all to win the match, but Huddinge are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

KCC vs HUD Match Details

The 17th match of the ECS Sweden T10 will be played on June 8 at the Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm. The game is set to take place at 2:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KCC vs HUD, Match 17

Date and Time: June 8 2023, 2:30 pm IST

Venue: Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batters who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Stockholm Tigers and Sikif, where a total of 266 runs were scored for a loss of nine wickets.

KCC vs HUD Form Guide

KCC - Won one of their last three matches

HUD - Won one of their last two matches

KCC vs HUD Probable Playing XI

KCC Playing XI

No injury updates

S Nawaz (wk), Muhammad Waqar, Muhammad Ahsan, Sumsam Khan, Hamid Ali, M Badar, Hamza Imran, M Asif, Archit Dhupar, G Mehdi (c), Ikram Ul Haq

HUD Playing XI

No injury updates

Imal Zuwak (c & wk), Omran Zazai, Tariq Zuwak, Najeeb Ullah, Nasir Iqbal, W Jalali, Farhad Momand II, Shahab Zafar, Samiullah Rahmani, Saeed Ahmad, Rashid Khan

KCC vs HUD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

I Zuwak

I Zuwak is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. G Mehdi is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Khan

S Khan and O Zazai are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. M Ahsan played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

M Asif

T Zuwak and M Asif are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. H Imran is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

I Ul Haq

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are I Ul Haq and F Momand. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. H Ali is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

KCC vs HUD match captain and vice-captain choices

M Asif

M Asif will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 349 points in the last three matches.

T Zuwak

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can pick T Zuwak as he will bat in the top order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 206 points in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for KCC vs HUD, Match 17

M Asif

S Khan

T Zuwak

S Ahmad

S Rahmani

Kista Cricket Club vs Huddinge Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least five all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Kista Cricket Club vs Huddinge Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: I Zuwak

Batters: M Ahsan, S Khan

All-rounders: T Zuwak, S Ahmad, S Rahmani, N Iqbal, H Imran, M Asif

Bowlers: F Momand, I Ul Haq

Kista Cricket Club vs Huddinge Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: I Zuwak

Batters: M Ahsan, S Khan

All-rounders: T Zuwak, S Ahmad, S Rahmani, N Iqbal, H Imran, M Asif, A Dhupar

Bowlers: I Ul Haq

Poll : 0 votes