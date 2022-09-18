KCC vs KT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for RCA T20 Cup 2022, Match 10

The tenth match of the RCA T20 Cup 2022 will see Kigali CC (KCC) square off against the Kutchi Tigers (KT) at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali on Sunday (September 18). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the KCC vs KT Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

Kigali CC are the strongest team in this year's competiitons, winning all their three games. The Kutchi Tigers, meanwhile, have won only one of their last two outings.

The Kutchi Tigers will look to win this game, but Kigali CC are a better team and should prevail.

KCC vs KT Match Details

The tenth match of the RCA T20 Cup 2022 will be played on September 18 at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali. The game is set to take place at 1:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: KCC vs KT, Match 10

Date and Time: September 18 2022; 1:00 pm IST

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Kigali

Pitch Report

The last game at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali was between the Zonic Tigers and the Telugu Royals, where 297 runs were scored in 40 overs for the loss of 17 wickets. The ball swings in the second innings, so both teams will look to bat first on winning the toss.

KCC vs KT Form Guide

KCC - W W W

KT - W L

KCC vs KT Probable Playing XIs

KCC

No injury update

Zaki Hassan (c), Hamza Khan, Muhammad Nadir, Asif Kanuga, Hammad Ahsan, Calvin Watuwa, Steve Wambose (wk), Raza Ali, Aamir Abbas, Rahim Teli, and Karasira Charlier

KT

No injury update

Prince Mwizerwa (wk), Gopal Halai, Don Mugisha, Kishan Dabasiya, Kevin Irakoze, Pankaj Vekaria, Kalpesh Bhanderi, Shantilal Bhanderi, Pratik Vora, Dilip Vekariya, Suleman Sharif

KCC vs KT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Wambose (2 matches, 30 runs)

S Wambose is, no doubt, the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. He played a superb knock of 21 in his last game against the Spartans.

Batters

Z Hassan (3 matches, 85 runs)

K Dabasiya and Z Hassan are the two best batter picks. D Mugisha played exceptionally well in his last game, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

H Khan (3 matches, 193 runs, 3 wickets)

H Khan and P Vekaria are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. K Irakoze is another good pick.

Bowlers

M Nadir (3 matches, 4 wickets)

The top bowler picks are M Nadir and K Charlier. Both have bowled brilliantly in their last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. K Bhanderi is another good pick.

KCC vs KT match captain and vice-captain choices

H Khan

Khan bats in the top order and also completes his quota of four overs, making him a safe pick for captaincy. He has smashed 193 runs and taken three wickets in his last three games.

P Vekaria

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make P Vekaria, as he bats in the top order and also bowls a few overs, if required. You could make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 42 runs and taken two wickets in his last two games.

Five Must-Picks for KCC vs KT, Match 10

M Nadir 4 wickets 136 points P Vekaria 42 runs and 2 wickets 137 points H Khan 193 runs and 3 wickets 399 points C Watuwa 45 runs and 3 wickets 153 points Z Hassan 85 runs 124 points

Kigali CC vs Kutchi Tigers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain would be another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Kigali CC vs Kutchi Tigers Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: S Wambose

Batters: Z Hassan, K Dabasiya, D Mugisha

All-rounders: H Khan, C Watuwa, P Vekaria, K Irakoze

Bowlers: M Nadir, K Charlier, K Bhanderi

Kigali CC vs Kutchi Tigers Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: S Wambose

Batters: Z Hassan, K Dabasiya, D Mugisha

All-rounders: H Khan, C Watuwa, P Vekaria, K Irakoze

Bowlers: M Nadir, K Charlier, K Bhanderi

