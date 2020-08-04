KCC vs MCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Malmo Match - Aug 4th, 2020

The final ECS T10 Malmo game on Tuesday features a blockbuster clash between Karlskrona Cricket Club and Malmohus Cricket Club in Malmo.

Both teams have gotten off to perfect starts in the tournament. While Karlskrona made quick work of Evergreen and Malmo Kings, Malmohus also managed to win both their games on Monday.

With both sides boasting of well-balanced rosters, there is little to choose between the two sides. However, Karlskrona's depth in batting could be the difference between the two teams. With either side looking to reinstate their credentials, we are in for a highly entertaining game on Tuesday.

Squads to choose from

Karlskrona Cricket Club

Avinash Singh, Gopi Krishna, Sameer Sidhanti, Ganesh Swaroop, Dattu Appaji, Baboo Duggal, Chinmoy Singh, Karthik Rachakonda, Srinivasan Jayaraman, Navneet Chamala, Saisrivatsava Manchala, Sandeep Mallidi, Sai Teja Pennada, Raghu Gundra, Sanjeev Sharma, Vivek Gudipati and Ram Kishan.

Malmohus Cricket Club

Kevin Velaveti, Raseka Danasekara, Ankit Gupta, Stephen Rutland, Adam Sarten, Eric Folker, Sardar Ibrahimkhel, Dheeraj Malhotra, Faraz Muneer, Sheron Nord, Vishrut Krashak, Shahbaz Hussain, Usman Safi, Nooryaleh Anwari, Mathiyalankan Thamilchelvan, Sundaram Srivastava, Khurram Shahzad, Ben Tew, Richard Greyling, Mahesh Kunapali, Pawan Singh, Sean Gilmour, Samath Ohlén, Shailesh Patel, Narendar Madhavan, Sachin Khairnar, Sambit Pattanaik, Ashish Rajput, Rizwan Ashraf and Aakash Kothandan.

Predicted Playing XIs

Karlskrona Cricket Club

G Krishna, R Gundra, A Singh, G Swaroop, S Sharma, V Gudipati, S Sidhanti, S Mallidi, S Teja, D Appaji and K Rachakonda

Malmohus Cricket Club

A Khan, R Ashraf, S Khairnar, D Malhotra, V Krashak, S Pattanaik, S Nord, U Safi, N Madhavan, A Rajput and F Muneer

Match Details

Match: Karlskrona Cricket Club vs Malmohus Cricket Club

Date: 4th August 2020, at 9:00 PM IST

Venue: Linhamnsfaltet, Malmo

Pitch Report

Bowlers are expected to have the upper hand at this venue with some movement and variable bounce on offer. The batsmen will have to bide their time in the middle, paving the way for an even contest between bat and ball. Batting first would be the preferred choice upon winning the toss with 80 being par in Malmo.

ECS T10 Malmo Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

KCC vs MCC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Ashraf, R Gundra, D Malhotra, G Swaroop, S Sharma, S Mallidi, S Nord, U Safi, D Appaji, F Muneer and A Rajput

Captain: D Malhotra, Vice-Captain: G Swaroop

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Ashraf, R Gundra, D Malhotra, G Swaroop, S Sharma, S Mallidi, S Nord, U Safi, D Appaji, F Muneer and A Rajput

Captain: G Swaroop, Vice-Captain: S Ashraf