KCC vs PACC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Men's Premier League One-Day Tournament, Match 4

The fourth match of the Men's Premier League One-Day Tournament will see the Kowloon Cricket Club (KCC) squaring off against the Pakistan Association Cricket Club (PACC) at the Kowloon Cricket Club Ground in Hong Kong on Sunday, January 15. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the KCC vs PACC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The Kowloon Cricket Club won their last match against United Services Recreation Club by 55 runs. The Pakistan Association Cricket Club, on the other hand, lost their last match in the tournament against the Hong Kong Cricket Club by seven wickets.

The Pakistan Association Cricket Club will give it their all to win the match, but the Kowloon Cricket Club are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

KCC vs PACC Match Details

The fourth match of the Men's Premier League One-Day Tournament will be played on January 15 at the Kowloon Cricket Club Ground in Hong Kong. The game is set to take place at 7.30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KCC vs PACC, Match 4

Date and Time: January 15, 2023, 7.30 am IST

Venue: Kowloon Cricket Club Ground, Hong Kong

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the second innings, so both teams will prefer to bat first on the pitch. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so fans can expect a thrilling match today.

The last match played on this pitch was between Kowloon Cricket Club and United Services Recreation Club, where a total of 263 runs were scored at a loss of 20 wickets.

KCC vs PACC Form Guide

KCC - W

PACC - L

KCC vs PACC Probable Playing XI

KCC Playing XI

No injury updates.

Christopher Carter (wk), Muhammad Khan, Charlie Walsh, Babar Hayat, Aizaz Khan, Jayden Botfield, Abdul Samad Khan, Waqas Barkat, Mudassar Hussain, Vikas Sharma, and Ahan Trivedi.

PACC Playing XI

No injury updates.

Zeeshan Ali (wk), Manjinder Singh, Hamed Khan, Mohammad Rawaid Ehtesham, Haseeb Muhammad, Tanwir Afzal, Yasim Murtaza, Aliyaan Zahir Mohammad, Mohammad Waheed, Mohammad Hassan Khan, and Nasrulla Rana.

KCC vs PACC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

C Carter

C Carter is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. Z Ali is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

J Atkinson

H Khan and J Atkinson are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. M Singh played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

W Barkat

W Barkat and T Afzal are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. P Bhagwat is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

A Iqbal

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Davidson and A Iqbal. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. E Nawaz is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

KCC vs PACC match captain and vice-captain choices

W Barkat

W Barkat will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial innings in today's match. He smashed eight runs and took three wickets in the last match.

P Bhagwat

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make P Bhagwat as he will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He smashed 52 runs in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for KCC vs PACC, Match 4

W Barkat

A Iqbal

P Bhagwat

J Davidson

T Afzal

Kowloon Cricket Club vs Pakistan Association Cricket Club Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least theee all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Kowloon Cricket Club vs Pakistan Association Cricket Club Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: C Carter

Batters: J Atkinson, M Singh, S Singh

All-rounders: W Barkat, Y Murtaza, P Bhagwat, T Afzal

Bowlers: J Davidson, A Iqbal, E Nawaz

Kowloon Cricket Club vs Pakistan Association Cricket Club Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: C Carter

Batters: J Atkinson, H Khan, A Khan

All-rounders: W Barkat, Y Murtaza, P Bhagwat, T Afzal

Bowlers: J Davidson, A Iqbal, M Hassan

