KCC vs PF Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Stockholm League Match - June 18th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for KCC vs PF match of the ECS T10 Stockholm League 2020

Pakistanska Foreningen take on Kista CC in Match 20 of the ECS T10 Stockholm League 2020

ECS T10 Stockholm League

The penultimate game of the ECS T10 Stockholm league phase features a blockbuster encounter between Pakistanska Foreningen and Kista CC at the Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm.

Both teams are unbeaten in this campaign and have more or less sealed a semi-final spot. Pakistanska Foreningen, who came into this tournament as the favourites, have been the team to beat so far. With eight points from three games, Pakistanska Foreningen lead the points table.

Closely following them are Kista CC, who have three wins out of three at the time of writing. They come into this game on the back of a thumping win over Stockholm CC and will be eager to sustain their momentum at the expense of PF.

Squads to choose from

Pakistanska Foreningen

Choudry Share Ali, Imam Din, Sameer Ali Khan, Azeem Amin, Muhammad Usama Chaudhry, Tajammal Hussain, Waqar Hassan, Kamran Zia, Mohammad Vajjih Ali, Tasaduq Hussain, Zubair Aslam, Umar Khan, Muhammad Bilal, Vaince Muhammad Waqqas, Khalil Jalali.

Kista CC

K Khan, G Mehdi, I Hussain, J Azam, H Iqbal, A Muhammad, S Nawaz, M Farhan, F Shah, M Asif, Z Abbas, M Badar, C Khatri, C Srinivasan, P Kaul, N Ullah Khan, R Baig, A Mehmood, A Zaidi and N Khan.

Predicted Playing XIs

Pakistanska Foreningen

C Share Ali, T Hussain, M Us, K Zia, V Muhammad, T Hussain, Z Aslam, W Hassan, U Khan, S Ali and A Amin

Kista CC

G Mehdi, I Hussain, A Muhammad, S Nawaz, M Farhan, F Shah, M Asif, Z Abbas, C Khatri, A Zaidi and N Khan

Match Details

Match: Pakistanska Foreningen vs Kista CC

Date: June 18, 2020, at 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm

Pitch Report

The pitch has something in it for batsmen and bowlers with scores in excess of 100 being put up on a couple of occasions. While there is a possibility of rain interrupting play, a shortened game can take place between KCC and PF. Both teams will be looking to bat first with the pitch not likely to change across the 20 overs.

ECS T10 Stockholm Fantasy Suggestions

KCC vs PF Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: C Share Ali, M Farhan Anwar, Tajammal Hussain, A Muhammad, Tasaduq Hussain, C Khatri, Z Abbas, N Khan, S Ali Khan, Z Aslam and A Zaidi

Captain - C Share Ali, Vice-captain - C Khatri

Fantasy Suggestion #2: C Share Ali, M Farhan Anwar, Tajammal Hussain, A Muhammad, Tasaduq Hussain, C Khatri, M Asif, F Shah, S Ali Khan, A Amin and A Zaidi

Captain - C Khatri, Vice-captain - S Ali Khan