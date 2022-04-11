KCC vs RVCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Mizoram Cricket League 2022 Match 1

Kulikawn Cricket Club (KCC) will take on Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club (RVCC) in the first match of the Mizoram Cricket League 2022 at the Suaka Cricket Ground, Mizoram on Monday. Both teams will be eyeing to get off to a good start.

KCC vs RVCC Probable Playing XIs

Kulikawn Cricket Club

Michael Lalremkima (c), Vikash Kumar (wk), Roger Lalruatfela, Michael Lalremkima, Saroj Kumar, C Lalrinsanga, Parvez Ahmed, Binod Sarki, Lalrintluanga, Tc Laledenthara, Ajay Rai.

Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club

C Vanlalruaia (wk), Johan Lalbiakkima, Reuben Lalhruaizela, Joseph Lalthankhuma, Remruatdika Ralte, Albert Ramthlanpuia, Vanlalthafamkima, Lalbiakkima Khawbung, B Laltlanmawia, K Vanrotlinga, VL Remruatpuia.

Match Details

Match: KCC vs RVCC.

Date & Time: April 11, 2022; 9 AM IST.

Venue: Suaka Cricket Ground, Mizoram.

Pitch Report

The track at the Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram is likely to be a decent one to bat on. However, there could be some movement for pacers with the new ball, and spinners might get some turn as well.

Today’s KCC vs RVCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

C Vanlalruaia is quite safe behind the stumps and has a knack of contributing effectively with the bat.

Batters

Roger Lalruatfela is one of the premier batters for KCC, and he can get big scores.

All-rounders

Joseph Lalthankhuma could have a huge impact with both bat and ball and could be key for RVCC in this game.

Bowlers

Lalrintluanga is one who can deliver economical spells and can also chip away with vital wickets.

Five best players to pick in KCC vs RVCC Dream11 Prediction Team

C Lalrinsanga (KCC)

Joseph Lalthankhuma (RVCC)

Johan Lalbiakkima (RVCC)

Roger Lalruatfela (KCC)

Lalrintluanga (KCC).

KCC vs RVCC Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Kulikawn Cricket Club vs Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club - Mizoram Cricket League 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #1: C Vanlalruaia, Johan Lalbiakkima, Roger Lalruatfela, Michael Lalremkima, Joseph Lalthankhuma, Reuben Lalhruaizela, C Lalrinsanga, Parvez Ahmed, K Vanrotlinga, Lalrintluanga, Ajay Rai.

Captain: C Lalrinsanga. Vice-captain: Joseph Lalthankhuma.

Dream11 Team for Kulikawn Cricket Club vs Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club - Mizoram Cricket League 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #2: C Vanlalruaia, Vikash Kumar, Johan Lalbiakkima, Roger Lalruatfela, Saroj Kumar, Joseph Lalthankhuma, Reuben Lalhruaizela, C Lalrinsanga, K Vanrotlinga, Lalrintluanga, Binod Sarki.

Captain: Johan Lalbiakkima. Vice-captain: Roger Lalruatfela.

Edited by Bhargav