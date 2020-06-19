KCC vs SIG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Stockholm League Match - June 19th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for KCC vs SIG match of the ECS T10 Stockholm League 2020.

Sigtuna CC take on Kista CC in the first semi-final of the ECS T10 Stockholm League 2020.

ECS T10 Stockholm League

After a scintillating league phase, the knockout games get underway with the first semi-final in the ECS T10 Stockholm League featuring Kista CC and Sigtuna CC.

While Kista CC topped the table with five wins in six games, Sigtuna CC incidentally had Kista CC to thank for their place in the semis. If not for KCC's thrilling win over Indiska CC, Sigtuna wouldn't have showed up on Friday.

However, Sigtuna will come into this game as the underdogs. In their league fixture against KCC, they succumbed to a disappointing 38-run loss and will be hoping for a much better performance. With the likes of Chandan Khatri and Farhan Anwar in the KCC ranks, Sigtuna will have to play out of their skins to reach the final.

Squads to choose from

Sigtuna CC

R Mahmood, A Safi, Z Kiyani, A Afzal, S Hassan, M Nawaz, A Azhar, A Ejaz, U Waqar, M Rehman, S Atif, O Saleem, Q Ali, A Raza, A Mir, A Singh and C Ahmad

Kista CC

K Khan, G Mehdi, I Hussain, J Azam, H Iqbal, A Muhammad, S Nawaz, M Farhan, F Shah, M Asif, Z Abbas, M Badar, C Khatri, C Srinivasan, P Kaul, N Ullah Khan, R Baig, A Mehmood, A Zaidi and N Khan.

Predicted Playing XIs

Sigtuna CC

M Rehman, A Raza, Z Kiyani, A Azhar, Q Ali, A Ejaz, F Azeem, A Afzal, R Mahmood, A Singh and S Atif

Kista CC

K Khan, M Badar, A Muhammad, S Damarla, M Farhan, F Shah, M Asif, Z Abbas, C Khatri, A Zaidi and N Khan

Match Details

Match: Sigtuna CC vs Kista CC

Date: June 19, 2020, at 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm

Pitch Report

The pitch should provide some help for the bowlers with the spinners also getting the ball to turn in the last few matches played here. The batsmen will find it difficult to score boundaries given the slow outfield, which should make for a great contest between bat and ball. Both teams would look to bat first and put on at least 80, which is a very competitive score at this venue.

ECS T10 Stockholm Fantasy Suggestions

KCC vs SIG Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: K Khan, A Muhammad, F Azeem, A Afzal, M Rehman, C Khatri, Z Abbas, M Asif, A Raza, A Singh and A Zaidi.

Captain - C Khatri, Vice-captain - A Afzal

Fantasy Suggestion #2: K Khan, M Farhan Anwar, F Azeem, A Afzal, M Rehman, C Khatri, Z Abbas, A Ejaz, A Raza, N Khan and A Zaidi.

Captain - M Rehman , Vice-captain - Z Abbas