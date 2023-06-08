KCC vs SIK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Sweden T10, Match 18

The 18th match of the ECS Sweden T10 will see Kista Cricket Club (KCC) squaring off against Sikif (SIK) at the Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm on Thursday, June 8. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the KCC vs SIK Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Kista Cricket Club have won one of their last three matches. Sikif, on the other hand, have won two of their last three matches of the tournament.

Kista Cricket Club will be tough opponents, but Sikif are expected to prevail in this exciting encounter.

KCC vs SIK Match Details

The 18th match of the ECS Sweden T10 will be played on June 8 at the Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm. The game is set to take place at 4:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KCC vs SIK, Match 18

Date and Time: 8th June 2023, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Stockholm Tigers and Sikif, where a total of 266 runs were scored at a loss of 9 wickets.

KCC vs SIK Form Guide

KCC - Won 1 of their last 3 matches

SIK - Won 2 of their last 3 matches

KCC vs SIK Probable Playing XI

KCC Playing XI

No injury updates

G Mehdi (wk), M Ahsan, S Khan, M Badar, S NAwaz, M Abdul Kader, H Imran, M Waqar, M Asif, I Ul Haq, N Ullah Khan

SIK Playing XI

No injury updates

S.Imtiaz (wk), M.Hussain, S.Asad, S.Gul, Z.Rashid, A.Nazir, N.Anjum, V.Gujarpatil, A.Panghal, U.Rafique, B.Ahmad

KCC vs SIK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Imtiaz

S Imtiaz is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. G Mehdi is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Gupta

S Khan and A Gupta are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. M Ahsan played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

M Asif

N Anjum and M Asif are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. H Imran is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

A Panghal

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are I Ul Haq and A Panghal. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. H Ali is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

KCC vs SIK match captain and vice-captain choices

M Asif

M Asif will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 349 points in the last three matches.

A Gupta

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Gupta as he will bat in the top order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 162 points in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for KCC vs SIK, Match 18

M Asif

S Khan

S Imtiaz

A Gupta

Z Rashid

Kista Cricket Club vs Sikif Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 5 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Kista Cricket Club vs Sikif Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Imtiaz

Batters: A Gupta, M Ahsan, S Khan (vc)

All-rounders: N Anjum, Z Rashid, Y Ikram, H Imran, M Asif (c)

Bowlers: A Panghal, I Ul Haq

Kista Cricket Club vs Sikif Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Imtiaz

Batters: A Gupta (c), S Khan

All-rounders: N Anjum, Z Rashid, Y Ikram, H Imran, M Asif (vc), A Dhupar, A Nazir

Bowlers: A Panghal

