KCC vs SMI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Stockholm League Match - June 17th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for KCC vs SMI of the ECS T10 Stockholm League 2020.

Kista CC take on Stockholm Mumbai Indians in Match 14 of the ECS Stockholm League 2020.

ECS T10 Stockholm League

Stockholm Mumbai Indians play their sixth game in three days as they take on Kista CC in Match 14 of the ECS T10 Stockholm League 2020. Although both teams are placed at opposite ends of the points table, this game has all the makings of a great encounter.

Kista CC have only played one game so far, resulting in a win against a formidable Alby Zalmi CC side on Tuesday. This will be the first of two games they will be playing on Day 3 as they look to keep the winning streak intact. With a solid batting unit in place, all signs point towards a KCC win.

However, T10 cricket is a funny format which levels the playing field to a certain extent. With the likes of Darshan Lakhani and Swapnil Kale showing signs of improvement on Tuesday, we could well witness a major upset in Stockholm.

Squads to choose from

Stockholm Mumbai Indians

T Hussain, R SVS, P Tengali, P Sankhe, M Pawar, K Majumder, H Parab, A Donagre, S Mahajan, R Dhage, M Bhor, S Kaklij, C Shelar, S Kadam, N Pandya, A Mohatkar, A Kakroo, S Kale and A Tewari, D

Kista CC

K Khan, G Mehdi, I Hussain, J Azam, H Iqbal, A Muhammad, S Nawaz, M Farhan, F Shah, M Asif, Z Abbas, M Badar, C Khatri, C Srinivasan, P Kaul, N Ullah Khan, R Baig, A Mehmood, A Zaidi and N Khan.

Predicted Playing XIs

Stockholm Mumbai Indians

Rohit SVS, P Sankhe, T Hussain, A Donagre, S Mahajan, R Dhage, D Lakhani, S Kaklij, C Shelar, S Kadam and S Kale

Kista CC

G Mehdi, I Hussain, A Muhammad, S Nawaz, M Farhan, F Shah, M Asif, Z Abbas, C Khatri, A Zaidi and N Khan

Match Details

Match: Stockholm Mumbai Indians vs Kista CC

Date: June 17, 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm

Pitch Report

An even contest between bat and ball is on the cards with enough in the track to keep the bowlers interested. The shorter boundaries on either side of the pitch do go against the bowlers. However, the batsman will have to be wary of variable bounce and the slow outfield, with boundaries being the key.

ECS T10 Stockholm Fantasy Suggestions

KCC vs SMI Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: P Sankhe, M Farhan Anwar, A Donagre, A Muhammad, F Shah, D Lakhani, C Khatri, N Khan, S Kale, S Kadam and M Asif

Captain - C Khatri , Vice-captain - D Lakhani

Fantasy Suggestion #2: P Sankhe, M Farhan Anwar, A Donagre, S Nawaz, F Shah, D Lakhani, C Khatri, N Khan, S Kale, C Shelar and S Kaklij

Captain - C Khatri , Vice-captain - M Farhan Anwar