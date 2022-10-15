KCC vs SPT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for RCA T10 Cup 2022, Match 8

The eighth match of the RCA T10 Cup 2022 will see the Kigali CC (KCC) squaring off against the Spartans (SPT) at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali on Saturday, October 15. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the KCC vs SPT Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips and the pitch report.

Kigali CC have won one of their last two games and will try their best to create a winning streak in the tournament. The Spartans, on the other hand, have lost both of their last two games.

The Spartans will give it their all to win the match, but Kigali CC are a relatively better team. The Kigali CC are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

KCC vs SPT Match Details

The eighth match of the RCA T10 Cup 2022 will be played on October 15 at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali. The game is set to take place at 3.00 pm. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KCC vs SPT, Match 8

Date and Time: October 15, 2022, 3.00 pm IST

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Kigali

Pitch Report

The last match played at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali was between the Spartans and the Telugu Royals, where a total of 267 runs were scored in 20 overs at a loss of 6 wickets.

The ball swings in the second innings, so both teams will prefer to bat first on the pitch.

KCC vs SPT Form Guide

KCC - W L

SPT - L L

KCC vs SPT Probable Playing XI

KCC Playing XI

No injury updates.

Kazim Patel (wk), Zaki Hassan, Muhammad Zeeshan, Muhammad Mujtaba, Hamza Khan, Asif Kanuga, Muhammad Nadir, Karasira Charlier, Raza Ali, Rahim Teli, and Faiz Miran.

SPT Playing XI

No injury updates.

Chiranjith Deju Amin, Imran Luhar (wk), Mohammed Zahid Khan, Jawahar Manickam, Dinesh Kumar Parwani, Shekh Feroz Shekh Iqbal, Dinesh Maganti, Debasis Samal, Shema David, Shaikh Mahebub, and Afzal Shaikh.

KCC vs SPT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

I Luhar (2 matches, 89 runs)

I Luhar is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. K Patel is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

D Maganti (2 matches, 1 wicket)

D Maganti and Z Hassan are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. M Zaid played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

H Khan (2 matches, 10 runs, 3 wickets)

H Khan and D Samal are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. C Deju is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Nadir (2 matches, 4 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Nadir and S Mahebub. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. K Charlier is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

KCC vs SPT match captain and vice-captain choices

H Khan

H Khan will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of two overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He has already smashed 10 runs and picked up three wickets in the last two matches.

M Nadir

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make M Nadir as he will bat in the middle order and also bowl his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has already scalped four wickets in the last two games.

5 Must-Picks for KCC vs SPT, Match 8

Players Players Stats Fantasy Points S Mahebub 10 runs and 1 wicket 63 points H Khan 10 runs and 3 wickets 124 points M Nadir 4 wickets 170 points I Luhar 89 runs 148 points K Patel 36 runs 100 points

Kigali CC vs Spartans Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Kigali CC vs Spartans Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Kigali CC vs Spartans Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keepers: I Luhar, K Patel

Batters: D Maganti, Z Hassan, M Zaid

All-rounders: H Khan, C Deju, D Samal

Bowlers: M Nadir, S Mahebub, K Charlier

Kigali CC vs Spartans Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Kigali CC vs Spartans Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keepers: I Luhar, K Patel

Batters: D Maganti, Z Hassan, D Kumar

All-rounders: H Khan, C Deju, A Kanuga

Bowlers: M Nadir, S Mahebub, R Ali

Poll : 0 votes