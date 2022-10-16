KCC vs TR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for RCA T10 Cup 2022, Match 11

Kigali CC will take on Telugu Royals in match number 11 of the RCA T10 Cup 2022 at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Kigali City, Rwanda on Sunday (October 16).

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the KCC vs TR Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Both Kigali CC and Telugu Royals have a win-loss record of 2-1 in this tournament so far. Kigali CC have beaten Kutchi Tigers and Spartans but lost to Challengers. Meanwhile, Telugu Royals have beaten Challengers and Spartans but have lost to Zonic Tigers.

KCC vs TR, Match Details

The 11th match of the RCA T10 Cup 2022 between Kigali CC and Telugu Royals will be played on October 16 at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Kigali City, Rwanda. The game is set to take place at 3 PM IST.

Match: KCC vs TR

Date & Time: October 16, 2022, 3 pm IST

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Kigali City, Rwanda

Pitch Report

The track at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali City, Rwanda, is usually a good one to bat on but there is something in it for the bowlers as well. The average score batting first is about 90 but teams chasing have won more often than not.

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 7

Average 1st-innings score: 90

Average 2nd-innings score: 87

KCC vs TR Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Kigali CC: W, L, W

Telugu Royals: L, W, W

KCC vs TR Probable Playing 11 today

Kigali CC Team News

No major injury concerns.

Kigali CC Probable Playing XI: Zaki Hassan (c & wk), Muhammad Zeeshan, Jawad Haider, Hamza Khan, Nadeem Jagani, Muhammad Nadir, Karasira Charlier, Rahim Teli, Raza Ali, Faiz Miran, Hanzala Kanuga.

Telugu Royals Team News

No major injury concerns.

Telugu Royals Probable Playing XI: Cyrus Kakuru (wk), Mallolu Gopi Krishna, Samba Shiva Rao Botla, Munguyiko Aime Souvenir, Amith Shivabhai Patel, Lutaya Ronald, Ramu Morampudi, Yvan Mitari, Joshua Niyonkuru, Ishimwe Arnold, Pasupuleti Lokanadham.

Today’s KCC vs TR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Cyrus Kakuru (1 match, 15 runs)

Cyrus Kakuru has played just one match and he got a 10-ball 15 in that encounter. He hit one four and one six in his innings.

Top Batter Pick

Samba Shiva Rao Botla (3 matches, 74 runs)

Samba Shiva Rao Botla has been batting really well. He has accumulated 74 runs in three games and has a strike rate of 137.04.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ramu Morampudi (3 matches, 3 wickets)

Ramu Morampudi has been amongst the wickets in this tournament. He has picked up three scalps from four overs that he has bowled across three games.

Top Bowler Pick

Muhammad Nadir (3 matches, 5 wickets)

Muhammad Nadir is bowling magnificently in this competition. He has returned with five wickets at an economy rate of 4.50.

KCC vs TR match captain and vice-captain choices

Hamza Khan (3 matches, 57 runs, 3 wickets)

Hamza Khan has been excellent with both bat and ball. He has scored 57 runs at a strike rate of 172.73 and has picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 7.00.

Lutaya Ronald (3 matches, 147 runs, 1 wicket)

Lutaya Ronald has been in superb batting form. He has amassed 147 runs in three innings while striking at 179.27. Ronald has hit 14 fours and seven sixes. With the ball, he has chipped in with one wicket.

5 Must-picks with player stats for KCC vs TR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Lutaya Ronald 147 runs & 1 wicket in 3 matches Hamza Khan 57 runs & 3 wickets in 3 matches Muhammad Nadir 5 wickets in 3 matches Samba Shiva Rao Botla 74 runs in 3 matches Ramu Morampudi 3 wickets in 3 matches

KCC vs TR match expert tips

The all-rounders and top-order batters could be the vital picks. Thus, the likes of Samba Shiva Rao Botla, Muhammad Zeeshan, Hamza Khan and Lutaya Ronald will be the players to watch out for.

KCC vs TR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Kigali CC vs Telugu Royals - RCA T10 Cup 2022.

Wicket-keeper: Cyrus Kakuru

Batters: Samba Shiva Rao Botla, Zaki Hassan, Muhammad Zeeshan, Lutaya Ronald

All-rounders: Ramu Morampudi, Yvan Mitari, Hamza Khan

Bowlers: Pasupuleti Lokanadham, Muhammad Nadir, Raza Ali

KCC vs TR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Kigali CC vs Telugu Royals - RCA T10 Cup 2022.

Wicket-keeper: Cyrus Kakuru

Batters: Samba Shiva Rao Botla, Zaki Hassan, Muhammad Zeeshan, Lutaya Ronald

All-rounders: Ramu Morampudi, Hamza Khan

Bowlers: Ishimwe Arnold, Pasupuleti Lokanadham, Muhammad Nadir, Karasira Charlier

