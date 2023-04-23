KCC vs TR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for RCA T20 Cup 2023, Match 7

The seventh match of the RCA T20 Cup 2023 will see Kigali CC (KCC) take on the Telugu Royals CC (TR) at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali on Sunday, April 23. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the KCC vs TR Dream11 prediction.

Kigali CC made a false start to their campaign, losing to the Zonic Tigers by a hefty margin. Although they didn't start well, Kigali CC have a decent roster capable of beating any side on their day.

The Telugu Royals, meanwhile, have lost both of their games so far and are in desperate need of a win. While they will start the game as underdogs, the Royals will rely on their batting might to overcome Kigali CC.

All in all, an entertaining game beckons between the two sides in Kigali.

KCC vs TR Match Details

Kigali CC and Telugu Royals CC will lock horns in the seventh match of the RCA T20 Cup 2023 on Sunday. The game is set to take place at 4:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KCC vs TR, RCA T20 Cup 2023, Match 7

Date and Time: April 23rd, 2023, 4:45 PM IST

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Kigali

KCC vs TR probable playing 11s for today’s match

Kigali CC injury/team news

No injury concerns for Kigali.

Kigali CC probable playing 11

Ronald Opio, Zaki Hassan, Hamza Khan, David Uwimana (wk), Kazim Patel, Muhammad Mujtaba, Muhammad Zeeshan, Muhammad Nadir, Nabeel Bukhari, Asif Kanuga and Rahim Teli.

Telugu Royals CC injury/team news

No injury concerns for Telugu Royals CC.

Telugu Royals CC probable playing 11

Ramu Morampudi (c), Samba Shiva Rao (wk), Yvan Mitari, Roger Mukasa, Brian Masaba, Amith Patel, Joshua Niyonkuru, Munguyiko Aime Souvenir, Shema Yvan, Jean Bosco Tuyizere and Ishimwe Arnold.

KCC vs TR Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Samba Shiva Rao Botla (1 off 3 in the previous game)

Samba Shiva Rao Botla has not been in the best of form for the Royals. He has only managed five runs in two matches, unable to get going in the top order.

However, Botla has some experience to fall back on and can score quick runs, making him a top pick for your KCC vs TR Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Ronald Opio (25(17) in the previous game)

Ronald Opio has 59 runs in his last two matches with a strike rate in excess of 130. Opio is likely to bat at the top of the order and can also add value with the ball.

Given his recent form, Opio is a good addition to your KCC vs TR Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Lutaya Ronald (16(14) in the previous game)

Lutaya Ronald showed glimpses of his ability in the previous game with a 14-ball 16. While his batting ability holds him in good stead, Ronald is a brilliant bowling option as well.

Given his all-round skill set and form, Ronald is a good pick for your KCC vs TR Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Nabeel Bukhari (2/28 in the previous game)

Nabeel Bukhari was Kigali CC's best bowler against the Zonic Tigers, picking up two wickets with his left arm medium pace. Bukhari can also add value with the bat with his pinch-hitting in the lower order.

Given his recent form, Bukhari is a fine pick for your KCC vs TR Dream11 prediction team.

KCC vs TR match captain and vice-captain choices

Hamza Khan

Hamza Khan is a skilled all-rounder who has shown glimpses of his ability for Kigali CC. Hamza conceded only 15 runs in three overs against Zonic Tigers and also batted in the top order.

With Hamza due for a big performance, he is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain for your KCC vs TR Dream11 prediction team.

Roger Mukasa

Roger Mukasa comes into this game on the back of a brilliant fifty against Challengers CC. Mukasa also picked up two wickets with the ball, holding him in high regard.

With Mukasa's skill set bound to come into play, he is a top captaincy pick for your KCC vs TR Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for KCC vs TR Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Ronald Opio 25(17) in the previous game Nabeel Bukhari 2/28 in the previous game Jonathan Kizza 37(22) in the previous game

KCC vs TR match expert tips

Jonathan Kizza's last outing in the tournament saw him score 37 runs in 22 balls for the Telugu Royals. However, Kizza is a decent bowling option as well, picking up two wickets in his last four matches. With Kizza likely to get promoted up the batting order, he is a good pick for your KCC vs TR Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your KCC vs TR Dream11 Prediction, click here!

KCC vs TR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

KCC vs TR Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Shiva Rao Botla

Batters: R Mukasa (c), Z Hassan, L Ronald

All-rounders: J Kizza, Y Mitari, R Opio, H Khan (vc), S Yvan

Bowlers: A Shivabhai, N Bukhari

KCC vs TR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

KCC vs TR Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: J Tuyizere

Batters: R Mukasa, L Ronald

All-rounders: R Masaba, J Kizza, Y Mitari (c), R Opio (vc), H Khan, S Yvan

Bowlers: I Arnold, N Bukhari

