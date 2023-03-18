KCC vs TR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Rwanda Men's T10 League, Match 3

The third game of the Rwanda Men's T10 League will see Kigali CC (KCC) square off against the Telugu Royals (TR) at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali City on Saturday, March 18. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the KCC vs TR Dream11 Prediction, playing XIS, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

This will be the third match of the tournament. Both teams will be playing their opening encounters and will be eager to start off on a strong note with a win.

KCC vs TR Match Details

The third game of the Rwanda Men's T10 League will be played on March 18 at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali City at 5.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: KCC vs TR, Match 3

Date and Time: March 18, 2023; 5.30 pm IST

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Kigali City.

KCC vs TR, Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium is expected to be a sporting one. The batters will be able to score runs if they spend some time in the middle. Meanwhile, as the game progresses, the bowlers might have a better outing.

KCC vs TR Probable Playing XIs

KCC Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

KCC Probable Playing XI

K Patel, D Uwimana, M Zeeshan, Z Hassan, M Mujtaba, H Khan, M Nadir, A Kanuga, K Charlier, R Teli, and F Miran.

TR Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

TR Probable Playing XI

S Shiva Rao Botla, J Tuyizere, J Basu Ravala, M Irfan-I, M Aime Souvenir, R Morampudi, Y Mitari, I Arnold, P Lokanadham, N Kavuluri, and M Valiyani.

KCC vs TR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Shiva Rao Botla

Shiva Rao is a positive batter in the top order and is also pretty good behind the stumps. He will be the best wicketkeeper pick for this match.

Batter

M Zeeshan

M Zeeshan is an explosive batter in the top order. He can get his team off to a blazing start and that makes him the best batter pick for this match.

All-rounder

R Morampudi

R Moramoudi has the ability to impact a match with both the bat and the ball. His ability to be useful for the team's cause with both of his trades makes Morampudi the best bet from the all-rounder section for this match.

Bowler

K Charlier

K Charlier could be lethal with the ball at crucial junctures of a match. His ability to pick up important wickets makes Charlier the best bowler pick for the match.

KCC vs TR match captain and vice-captain choices

R Morampudi

R Morampudi is an impactful top-order batter and is also a very useful middle-over bowler. Morampudi will be a brilliant choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

H Khan

Hamza Khan could be a positive batter in the top order. He is also a very useful bowler and will be a very safe choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for KCC vs TR, Match 3

S Shiva Rao Botla

M Zeeshan

Ramu Morampudi

K Charlier

Hamza Khan

KCC vs TR Match Expert Tips

The pitch will have something in it for players of all trades. Hence, all-rounders who bat in the top order and can also bowl important overs for the team will be good picks for the match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level!!! For more fantasy tips, click here.

KCC vs TR Dream11 Prediction, Match 15, Head-to-head

KCC vs TR Dream11 Prediction, Match 15, Head-to-head

Wicketkeeper: S Shiva Rao Botla

Batters: M Zeeshan, J Basu, M Irfan-I

All-rounders: Hamza Khan, M Nadir, R Morampudi

Bowlers: K Charlier, R Teli, P Lokanadham, I Arnold

KCC vs TR Dream11 Prediction, Match 15, Grand League

KCC vs TR Dream11 Prediction, Match 15, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: S Shiva Rao Botla

Batters: M Zeeshan, J Basu, M Irfan-I

All-rounders: Hamza Khan, M Nadir, R Morampudi

Bowlers: K Charlier, R Teli, P Lokanadham, I Arnold

Poll : 0 votes