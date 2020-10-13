KCC vs UCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona Match - Oct 14th, 2020

Match 9 of the ECS T10 Barcelona League has Kings CC taking on United CC Girona at the Montjuic Ground on Wednesday.

United CC Girona had a great start to the tournament on Monday with a win against Badalona Shaheen. The likes of Aziz Mohammed and Muhammad Ehsan were in fine touch as United CC Girona asserted their dominance on the opening day itself.

Despite possessing one of the most well-rounded rosters in the competition, they are in for a tough test against Kings CC on Wednesday. Although they haven't a played a game yet in this competition, Kings CC will be itching to get the better of the oppositions in the ECS T10 Barcelona League.

There isn't much to separate both teams on paper, but one might fancy United CC Girona owing to their fine showing against Badalona. However, they come across a supremely talented side in Kings CC, who will be eyeing a winning start to this tournament.

With two valuable points up for grabs, both teams should give in their best in what should be a cracking encounter in Barcelona.

Squads to choose from

Kings CC

M Shofi Ahmed, J Miah, T Ahmed, M Islam, R Alom, S Ahmed, K Islam, S Mia, R Ahmed, M Jakir, M Uddin, H Aminul, M Rahul, M Shafiullah, S Muhammad, S Islam, S Rahman, S Ahmed, S Rahman, M Rahman, S Islam, F Ahmed, A Naseri, M Islam, R Priok and S Najmul

United CC Girona

A Mahboob, M Al-Hamdani, M Imtiaz, M Asim, M Shabbir, M Shakeel, R Umer, M Aziz, A Mohammad, K Ahmadi, M Amir, M Ehsan, A Ali, I Ishaque, R Singh, A Jan, S Ahmed, Sachin, S Khan, T Pannu, P Singh, M Sheraz, K Muhammad, S Ali Syed, H Singh, H Khan and S Akthar

Predicted Playing 11

Kings CC

M Ahmed, M Uddin, T Ahmed, S Mia, S Ahmed, M Shafiullah, S Rahman, M Rahman, F Ahmed, M Islam and S Islam

United CC Girona

H Khan, M Imtiaz, M Sheraz, M Shabbir, A Jan, A Mohammad, K Ahmadi, R Umer, S Safdar Khan, A Mahboob and M Ehsan

Match Details

Match: Kings CC vs United CC Girona, Match 9

Date: 14th October 2020, at 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Montjuic Ground is a good one to bat on, with there being little help on offer for the pacers. Although they have been troubled by inconsistent bounce and movement off the surface, the batsmen have enjoyed the conditions, especially with the dimensions of the ground playing into their hands.

The spinners shouldn't get much turn off the surface, which should entice the batsmen into taking them on in the middle overs. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 100 being a bare minimum at this venue.

ECS T10 Barcelona Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

KCC vs UCC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Ehsan, M Ahmed, K Ahmadi, A Mohammad, T Ahmed, M Uddin, S Safdar Khan, A Shakoor Jan, M Sheraz, M Rahman and F Ahmed

Captain: S Safdar Khan, Vice-Captain: A Mohammad

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Ehsan, M Ahmed, K Ahmadi, A Mohammad, T Ahmed, S Ahmed, S Safdar Khan, A Shakoor Jan, M Sheraz, M Rahman and H Khan

Captain: S Safdar Khan, Vice-Captain: M Ahmed