KCC vs VG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for ECS T10 Krefeld match - May 28, 2021

In the fourth quarter-final match of the ECS T10 Krefeld tournament, Koln CC will take on VfB Gelsenkirchen at Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground on Friday.

Koln CC ended the group stage with five wins in eight encounters. They finished in second spot on the points table in Group B and looked impressive in most parts of the tournament. Koln CC will be eager to stamp their authority when they take on VfB Gelsenkirchen.

On the other hand, VfB Gelsenkirchen had mixed results in the group stage with four wins and four defeats. They finished in third spot on the points table in Group A and will look to spring a surprise against favorites Koln CC.

Squads to choose from

Koln CC

Prateek Dabholkar, Dhruv Patel, Santhoshkumar Sundararaj, Appu Murali, Umang Shah, Sayan Mukhopadhaya, Priyank Mehta, Tejas Morbagal, Dhruv Rathod, Sandheep Ravishankar, Sajeesh Kumar, Lokesh Kamti, Rameez Deshmukh, Irfan Ahmed, Ameya Deshpande, Santosh Kumar, Grinesh Sanghavi, Ashish Makkar, Emerson Rajaratnam, Jimit Patel, Satya Srinivas, Abhilash Miryala, Amit Saini, Asmdin Zadran.

VfB Gelsenkirchen

Vignaesh Sankaran, Arvind Raju, Arfan Malik, Rubesh Palaniappan, Nihal Mattoo, Afzal Pathan, Sahalom Dhaly, Mezeyn Kamal, Kamran Khan, Phanish Rachuru, Swapnil Varhade, Shahidullah Arman, Shrutarv Awasthi, Sivasai Yeesakonu, Anil Kavi, Suliman Hugakhil, Mirwali Jabarkheel, Neeraj Hukeri, Ebnimin Qanee, Hammed Ghane Zanei, Mubashir Hussain.

Probable Playing XIs

Koln CC

Dhruv Patel (c), Umang Shah, Tejas Morbagal, Dhruv Rathod, Sandheep Ravishankar, Lokesh Kamti (wk), Irfan Ahmed, Ameya Deshpande, Santosh Kumar, Grinesh Sanghavi, Asmdin Zadran

VfB Gelsenkirchen

Swapnil Varhade (c) (wk), Shahidullah Arman, Shrutary Awasthi, Sivasai Yeesakonu, Arfan Malik, Sahalom Dhaly, Mezeyn Kamal, Suliman Hugakhil, Mirwali Jabarkheel, Neeraj Hukeri, Kamran Khan

Match Details

Match: Koln CC vs VfB Gelsenkirchen, Fourth Quarter-Final

Venue: Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground

Date and Time (IST): 28th May, 6:30 PM

Pitch report

The pitch at Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground has been assisting both batters and bowlers equally. However, a few teams did exceedingly well in both departments. The first innings par score is 90-110 with batting first teams having a better winning record.

The captain winning the toss would love to bat first in order to put the opposition under pressure.

ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (KCC vs VG)

KCC vs VG Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Swapnil Varhade, Sahalom Dhaly, Tejas Morbagal, Irfan Ahmed, Kamran Khan, Shahidullah Arman, Arfan Malik, Sandheep Ravishankar, Asmdin Zadran, Shrutary Awasthi, Neeraj Hukeri

Captain: Tejas Morbagal Vice-captain: Irfan Ahmed

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mirwali Jabarkheel, Suliman Hugakhil, Tejas Morbagal, Irfan Ahmed, Kamran Khan, Shahidullah Arman, Sivasai Yeesakonu, Sandheep Ravishankar, Asmdin Zadran, Shrutary Awasthi, Neeraj Hukeri

Captain: Shahidullah Arman Vice-captain: Suliman Hugakhil