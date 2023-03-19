KCC vs ZCT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Rwanda Men's T10 League, Match 4

The fourth game of the Rwanda Men's T10 League will see Kigali CC (KCC) square off against the Zonic Tigers (ZCT) at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali City on Sunday, March 19. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the KCC vs ZCT Dream11 Prediction, playing XIS, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

Both Kigali CC and Zonic Tigers have lost their opening encounters in the tournament. The two teams currently occupy the bottom most places in the table. They will be eager to register their first win in the tournament and climb up the ladder.

KCC vs ZCT Match Details

The fourth game of the Rwanda Men's T10 League will be played on March 18 at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali City at 12.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: KCC vs ZCT, Match 4

Date and Time: March 19, 2023; 12.30 pm IST

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Kigali City.

KCC vs ZCT, Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gahanga International Stadium has been a balanced one providing something for players of all trades. A good competition between the bat and the ball can be expected in this encounter.

KCC vs ZCT Probable Playing XIs

KCC Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

KCC Probable Playing XI

David Uwimana (wk), Zaki Hassan, Muhammad Zeeshan (c), Aamir Abbas, Hamza Khan, Nadeem Jagani, Karasira Charlier, Rahim Teli, Mazahar Merali, Steven Wabwose, and Calvin Watuwa.

ZCT Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

ZCT Probable Playing XI

Namuhoranye Chris Yussuf (wk), Martin Akayezu (c), Kwizera Onesme, Wilson Niyitanga, Daniel Gumyusenge, Jean Baptiste Hakizimana, Steven Ntwali, Israel Mughisa, Rodrigue Niyomugabo, Ellie Niyonshuttie, and Ignace Ntirenganya.

KCC vs ZCT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

N Chris Yussuf

N Chris Yussuf had a decent start to the tournament with the bat. He alos has a safe pair of hands behind the stumps and hence will be the best wicketkeeper pick for this match.

Batter

S Wabwose

S Wabwose looked in good touch with the bat in the first match. He will be batting in the top-order and that allows him a good time to score a substantial amount of runs. He is the best choice from the batter section for this match.

All-rounder

Hamza Khan

Hamza Khan could be a lethal batter in the top-order and also a very effective bowler in the middle-overs. His ability to change the course of a game in either innings of a match makes him the best all-rounder pick for this match.

Bowler

I Mughisa

I Mughisa can be a very effective bowler at the beginning and at the end of an innings. He will be the safest bet from the bowlers section for this match.

KCC vs ZCT match captain and vice-captain choices

Hamza Khan

Hamza Khan is a very effective all-rounder. He has the ability to change the complexion of a match with either the bat or the ball.

W Niyitanga

Niyitanga could turn out to be the decisive factor for his team in crunch situations. He can impact the match with either of the trades and that makes him a safe bet as the captain or vice captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for KCC vs ZCT, Match 4

N Chris Yussuf

S Wabwose

W Niyitanga

Hamza Khan

I Mughis

KCC vs ZCT Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be a balanced and will keep both batters and bowlers interested. Players who might bat in the top-order and also bowl their quota of overs will be the best picks for this match.

KCC vs ZCT Dream11 Prediction, Match 4, Head-to-head

Wicketkeeper: N Chris Yussuf

Batters: A Abbas, Z Hassan, S Wabwose

All-rounders: W Niyitanga, J Hakizimana, Hamza Khan, C Watuwa

Bowlers: I Ntirenganya, I Mughisa, S Ntwali

KCC vs ZCT Dream11 Prediction, Match 4, Grand League

