KCC-XI vs JICC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Rome Match - Aug 31st, 2020

Match 2 of the ECS T10 Rome League features a blockbustre clash between Kings XI Cricket Club and the Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club in Rome.

Kings XI Cricket Club are one of the hot favourites to win the ECS as they have a well-balanced side. However, their opponents Jinnah Brescia, aren't ones to be taken lightly. They have also done well in recent times in the domestic circuit and should prove to be a stern test for Kings XI.

With this being the first games of the ECS competition, either side would want to set the tone with a win in this fixture. Despite there being some rain in forecast, we should be in for a nail-biting finish between two of the best sides in the ECS T10 Rome 2020.

Squads to choose from

Kings XI Cricket Club

Simranjit Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Jagjit Singh, Jaipal Singh, Jagmeet Singh, Kulmeet Singh, Vikas Kumar, Noman Ali, Atiq Tabraiz, Harmanjeet Singh, Ram Jaspal, Sarbjit Singh, Abdul Kashif, Salman Ali.

Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club

Muhammad Iqbal, Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Jafri, Ahmed Rukhsar, Anwar Attieq, Muhammad Rizwan, Ahmed Nisar, Ahmad Hassan, Malik Mushtaq, Muhammad Sajjad, Nawaz Sharukh, Hussain Abubakar, Ahmed Butt, Ghulam Farid, Muhammad Shouab.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XI

Kings XI Cricket Club

Sarbjit Singh, Simranjit Singh, Vikas Kumar, Jaipal Singh, Ali Salman, Jaswinder Singh, Jaspal Ram, Amarjit Singh, Atiq Tarabzai, Abdul Kashif and Noman Ali.

Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club

Ahmed Rukhsar, Ghulam Farid, Ahmed Nisar, Ahmad Hassan, Anwar Attieq, Nawaz Shahrukh, Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Iqbal, Muhammad Jafri, Hussain Abubakar and Muhammad Shouab.

Match Details

Match: Kings XI Cricket Club vs Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club.

Date: 31st August 2020 (at 2:30 PM IST).

Venue: Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground, Rome.

Pitch Report

With this being the second game of the day, the pitch could be on the slower side, much to the delight of the bowlers. However, the batsmen should feel at ease in the middle with the relatively small boundaries coming into play. 80 should be par at this venue with either side looking to bat first and make the most of the conditions.

ECS T10 Rome Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ECS T10 Rome KCC-XI vs JICC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sarbjit Singh, A Salman, A Attieq, N Shahrukh, Simranjeet Singh, J Singh, M Imran, M Iqbal, A Rukhsar, A Tabraiz and G Farid.

Captain: J Singh, Vice-Captain: M Iqbal.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sarbjit Singh, A Salman, M Shouab, N Shahrukh, Simranjeet Singh, J Singh, M Jafri, M Iqbal, A Rukhsar, A Tabraiz and G Farid.

Captain: Sarbjit Singh, Vice-Captain: M Iqbal.