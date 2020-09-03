KCC-XI vs KLCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Rome Match - Sept 4th, 2020

ECS T10 action continues in Rome as Kings XI CC take on Kent Lanka Cricket Club at the Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground on Friday.

Both teams have been underwhelming in this competition with no wins between them so far. While Kings XI Cricket Club hasn't troubled the opposition in their games, Kent Lanka did show some resistance in their previous game against Roma Cricket Club.

With the league phase coming to an end, both sides would be eyeing a crucial win at each other's expense. Both teams look evenly matched on paper although Kent Lanka's recent performances should give them the edge in what promises to a nail-biting encounter.

Squads to choose from

Kings XI Cricket Club

Simranjit Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Jagjit Singh, Jaipal Singh, Jagmeet Singh, Kulmeet Singh, Vikas Kumar, Noman Ali, Atiq Tabraiz, Harmanjeet Singh, Ram Jaspal, Sarbjit Singh, Abdul Kashif, Salman Ali

Kent Lanka Cricket Club

Danushka Prasanna Silva, Rangana Perera, Murugaiya Kanageshwaram, Bashitha Pieres, Jagath de Silva, Lakshan Fernando, Nalaka, Lakmal, Nimesh, Sankalpa, Lasidu, Santhanam Irosh Vimukthi, Nevil Renath, Alessio Herath, Sameera Fernando, Malshan Fernando, Kumarasinghe, Niroshaka, Muthumala Sudarshana, Tikiriyadura Prasanna Silva, Jayamanna

Predicted Playing XI

Kings XI Cricket Club

Jagjit Singh, Sarbjit Singh, Simranjit Singh, Vikas Kumar, Jaipal Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Jagmeet Singh, Jaspal Ram, Atiq Tabraiz, Noman Ali and Abdul Kashif.

Kent Lanka Cricket Club

D Tikiriyadura, CM Perera, M Kanageshwaram, B Mihidukulasuirya, HJ de Silva, S Kurukulasuriya, RL Edirisinghe, C Arachchige, M Sudharshana, P Perera

Match Details

Match: Kings XI Cricket Club vs Kent Lanka Cricket Club

Date: 4th August 2020, at 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground, Rome

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Roma Capannelle Ground is on the slower side with spinners ruling the roost in the middle overs. The pacers have also enjoyed conditions with change of pace being quite handy on this surface.

However, the relatively small dimensions of the ground should aid the batsmen, who will have to be on their toes against the bowlers. Batting first would be the ideal option on this surface with 80 being par at this venue.

ECS T10 Rome Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

KCC-XI vs KLCC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: C Arachchige, S Singh, J Singh, M Kanageshwaram, S Kurukulasuriya, J Singh, B Mihindukulasuriya, N Ali, A Tabriaz, A Kashif and H de Silva

Captain: Jaswinder Singh, Vice-Captain: Simranjit Singh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: C Arachchige, S Singh, J Singh, M Kanageshwaram, M Sudharshana, J Singh, J Ram, N Ali, A Tabriaz, A Kashif and H de Silva

Captain: Simranjit Singh, Vice-Captain: M Sudarshana