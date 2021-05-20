KCH vs BUB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Krefeld Match - May 21st, 2021

Koln Challengers will take on Bayer Uerdingen Boosters in the 17th match of the ECS T10 Krefeld on Friday.

Koln Challengers have flattered to deceive in the ECS T10 Krefeld. Barring their win over the Aachen Rising Stars by a margin of two wickets in their last game, they have lost four of their last five matches. They’d want to extend their winning momentum and get their ECS T10 Krefeld campaign back on track.

Bayer Uerdingen Boosters have also struggled in the ECS T10 Krefeld, losing four of their last five matches. Their sole victory came against VfB Gelsenkirchen by six wickets. Bayer will head into the upcoming game on the back of a nine-wicket loss to the Aachen Rising Stars.

Squads to choose from:

Koln Challengers

Kesava Motati (c), Vijay Rathnavel, Amey Potale, Srinivas Nareshkumar, Nikhil Patel, Rohit Narayanan, Dev Ganatra, Santhosh Mathi, Abdul Ajeez, Ajmal Schinwari, Aravind Muthusubramanian, Akhil Giddaluri, Sriram Gurumurthy, Ayush Sharma

Bayer Uerdingen Boosters

Kumar Mahendran (c), Ahilan Ravinthran, Anvesh Jandagudem, Pakeetharan Praba, Ankur Tyagi, Ali Abbas Akbar, Gobinath Sribalashanmugan, Kanus Indran, Ahalavan Pius, Shiyamsundar Narayanan, Thinesh Rajakulasingam, Mani Janarthanam, Gobinath Navarathinam, Tharmabalan Veluppillai, Ismin Hameed, Stebin Stephen, Ashok Hardik, Sri Kanth Vaka, Jeyaruban Paramanathan, Aritharan Vaseekaran, Jayakumar Vidhuran, Sakeshkanth Indran, Ramar Tharmaraj, Balachandran Atchuthan

Predicted Playing XIs

Koln Challengers

Sriram Gurumurthy, Rohit Narayanan, Ayush Sharma, Amey Potale, Ajmal Schinwari, Vijay Rathnavel (wk), Kesava Motati (c), Srinivas Nareshkumar, Nikhil Patil, Santhosh Mathi, Abdul Ajeez

Bayer Uerdingen Boosters

Ahilan Ravinthran (wk), Kumar Mahendran (c), Sri Kanth Vaka, Ali Abbas Akbar, Thinesh Rajakulasingam, Aritharan Vaseekaran, Anvesh Jandagudem, Pakeetharan Praba, Gobinath Sribalashanmugan, Mani Janarthanam, Stebin Stephen

Match Details

Match: Koln Challengers vs Bayer Uerdingen Boosters, 17th Match

Venue: Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld

Date & Time: 21st May, 2021, 12:30 PM IST

Pitch Report

The track is expected to favor the bowlers more than the batsmen, with the average score at the venue in the T10 format being 92. Both teams would like to bat first upon winning the toss as chasing sides have won just 25 percent of the games played on this ground.

ECS T10 Krefeld Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (KCH vs BUB)

KCH vs BUB Dream11 Tips - ECS T10 Krefeld

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Ravinthran, A Vaseekaran, S Gurumurthy, G Sribalashanmugan, A Sharma, A Muthusubramanian, N Patil, K Mahendran, P Praba, S Nareshkumar, T Rajakulasingam

Captain: A Vaseekaran. Vice-captain: A Sharma

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Ravinthran, A Vaseekaran, R Narayanan, S Gurumurthy, G Sribalashanmugan, A Sharma, A Muthusubramanian, N Patil, K Mahendran, P Praba, S Nareshkumar

Captain: N Patil. Vice-captain: K Mahendran