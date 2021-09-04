KDC vs ALC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for KCA Club Championship, Match 10

The Kids Cricket Club will take on the Allappey Cricket Club in the 10th match of the KCA Club Championship at the S.D. College Cricket Ground in Alappuzha on Saturday.

The Kids Cricket Club have won one out of their five KCA Club Championship matches and presently find themselves third in the standings. The Allappey Cricket Club, meanwhile, are just below their upcoming opponents in the KCA Club Championship points table, having won one of their four games.

KDC vs ALC Probable Playing 11 Today

KDC XI

Srejith K R, KrishnaKumar T V, KC Akshay, Jean Vijay, Farzaan A, Biju Narayanan, Aditya Mohan, Nandhakumar K M(c)(wk), Abhishek Pratap, Allen Alex, Rahul Sharma

ALC XI

Akash Pillai(wk), Ashwin Anand, Mithun S, Anuj Jotin©, Balu Babu, Gireesh P G, Amal Ramesh, Prasoon Prasad, Aravind Rajesh, Gautham Mohan, Mohamed Ajmal

Match Details

KDC vs ALC, Match 10, KCA Club Championship

Date and Time: 4th September, 2021, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: SD College Cricket Ground, Alappuzha

Pitch Report

The surface at the SD College Cricket Ground in Alappuzha is expected to favor the bowlers. Batsmen will find it difficult to play big shots on this ground as the track is quite testing. The average first-innings score at the venue is 94 runs.

Today’s KDC vs ALC Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

AC Pillai could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batter for your fantasy team. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs.

Batsman

A Jotin has been in good form lately. He scored a half-century in the last match, with his innings studded with six boundaries and two sixes.

All-rounders

B Babu is an excellent all-rounder who will be a fantastic captaincy choice for your KDC vs ALC Dream11 fantasy team. He scored 54 runs and picked up a wicket in the previous match.

TV Krishnakumar has been exceptional with the ball, taking six wickets in two KCA Club Championship games.

Bowlers

K Akshaykumar is expected to lead the line for his side. He has scalped seven wickets in the last three matches, including a three-wicket haul in the last game.

Top 5 best players to pick in KDC vs ALC Dream11 prediction team

K Akshay (KDC) – 263 points

B Babu (ALC) – 218 points

TV Krishnakumar (KDC) – 195 points

Mithun S (ALC) – 179 points

B Narayanan (KDC) – 145 points

Important stats for KDC vs ALC Dream11 prediction team

K Akshay: 11 wickets

B Babu: 74 runs and 3 wickets

TV Krishnakumar: 6 wickets

Mithun S: 5 wickets

B Narayanan: 4 wickets

KDC vs ALC Dream11 Prediction Today (KCA Club Championship)

KDC vs ALC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - KCA Club Championship

Fantasy Suggestion #1: AC Pillai, A Jotin, Gireesh-PG, J Vijay, B Babu, TV Krishnakumar, R Sharma, A Ramesh, K Akshay, Mithun S, B Narayanan

Captain: B Babu. Vice-captain: K Akshay

KDC vs ALC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - KCA Club Championship

Fantasy Suggestion #2: AC Pillai, A Jotin, Gireesh-PG, J Vijay, A Farzaan, B Babu, TV Krishnakumar, R Sharma, K Akshay, Mithun S, B Narayanan

Captain: TV Krishnakumar. Vice-captain: Mithun S

