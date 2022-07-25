KE vs AM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Shpageeza Cricket League 2022, Match 15

The Kabul Eagles (KE) will take on the Amo Sharks (AM) in the 15th match of the Shpageeza Cricket League 2022 on Monday at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium in Kabul.

The Amo Sharks haven't had a great start to the season as they have only won one of their last three games. The Kabul Eagles, on the other hand, have proved themselves by winning two of their last three games.

While the Amo Sharks will be keen to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, the Kabul Eagles are a much stronger squad. The Kabul Eagles are expected to win the game.

KE vs AM Probable Playing XI

KE Playing XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Akram, Shahidullah Kamal, Masood Gurbaz (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahmanullah, Qais Ahmad, Khalil Gurbaz, Ziaur Rahman, Wahidullah Ali

AM Playing XI

Ihsanullah Janat (c), Abdul Wasi, Abidullah Taniwal, Bahir Shah, Bilal, Haji Murad Muradi (wk), Jamshid Khan, Juma Gul, Kamran Hotak, Rahim Mangal, Wafadar Momand

Match Details

KE vs AM, Shpageeza Cricket League 2022, Match 15

Date and Time: July 25, 2022, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Kabul International Cricket Stadium, Kabul

Pitch Report

The Kabul International Cricket Stadium's pitch is a batting-friendly. Hence, the hitters should once again benefit from it. In the second half of the game, the pacers might receive some assistance, while the middle overs would be key for the spinners.

KE vs AM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

The best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 team is R Gurbaz, who has excelled in recent domestic matches. The Afghanistan international will additionally score points for catches. H Murad is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

For the Dream11 team, I Janat and I Zadran are the two top batsmen to select. Another excellent selection for your Dream11 team today is S Kamal. He smashed 52 runs in just 35 balls in the last match against MAK.

All-rounders

As A Wasi and H Gurbaz bat in the top order and complete their allotted number of overs, they are the finest all-rounder choices for the Dream11 team. Another wise choice for the Dream11 team is J Miralikhil.

Bowlers

A Omarzai and Q Ahmad are the top selections for today's Dream11 team of bowlers. Both have bowled superbly in their most recent games, and you may anticipate them bowling in the death overs. Another good choice for the Dream11 team is H Ullah.

Top players to pick in KE vs AM Dream11 prediction team

A Omarzai (KE)

Q Ahmad (KE)

A Wasi (AM)

Kabul Eagles vs Amo Sharks: Important stats for Dream11 team

Q Ahmad - Seven wickets

S Kamal - 133 runs

A Wasi - 41 runs and three wickets

Kabul Eagles vs Amo Sharks Dream11 Prediction Today (Shpageeza Cricket League 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: R Gurbaz, H Murad, S Kamal, I Janat, I Zadran, J Miralikhil, A Wasi, H Gurbaz, Q Ahmad, A Omarzai, H Ullah

Captain: Q Ahmad Vice Captain: R Gurbaz

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: R Gurbaz, S Kamal, I Janat, I Zadran, J Miralikhil, A Wasi, H Gurbaz, Q Ahmad, A Omarzai, H Ullah, A Taniwal

Captain: Q Ahmad Vice Captain: A Omarzai

