KE vs BOS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Shpageeza Cricket League 2022, Match 27

The Kabul Eagles (KE) will take on the Boost Defenders (BOS) in match 27 of the Shpageeza Cricket League 2022 on Monday (August 1) at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium in Kabul.

Boost Defenders have been one of the strongest teams this season. They have proved themselves by winning all of their last six matches. The Kabul Eagles, on the other hand, have won five out of their last six games.

While the Kabul Eagles will keen to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, the Boost Defenders are a much stronger squad. Boost Defenders are expected to win the game.

KE vs BOS Probable Playing XI

KE Playing XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Akram, Shahidullah Kamal, Masood Gurbaz (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahmanullah, Qais Ahmad, Khalil Gurbaz, Ziaur Rahman, Wahidullah Ali

BOS Playing XI

Farhan Zakhail, Afsar Zazai (wk), Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Samiullah Shinwari, Munir Ahmad, Hayatullah, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mohammad Saleem, Zia-ur-Rehman, Ibrahim, Abdul Rahman

Match Details

KE vs BOS, Shpageeza Cricket League 2022, Match 27

Date and Time: August 01, 2022, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Kabul International Cricket Stadium, Kabul

Pitch Report

The Kabul International Cricket Stadium's pitch is batting-friendly, therefore the hitters should once again benefit from it. The spinners might come into play as the game progresses.

KE vs BOS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

The best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 team is R Gurbaz, who has excelled in recent domestic matches. He will additionally score points for catches. A Zazai is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

For the Dream11 team, H Eisakhel and H Shahidi are the two top batsmen to select. Another excellent selection for your Dream11 team today is I Zadran. He smashed 91 runs in the match against Pamir Zalmi.

All-rounders

As M Nabi and Z Akbar will bat in the top order and complete their allotted number of overs. They are the finest all-rounder choices for the Dream11 team. Another wise choice for the Dream11 team is S Shinwari.

Bowlers

F Farooqi and Q Ahmad are the top picks for bowlers for today's Dream11 team. Both have bowled superbly in their most recent games, and you may anticipate them bowling in the death overs. Another good choice for the Dream11 team is S Safi.

Top players to pick in KE vs BOS Dream11 prediction team

H Shahidi (BOS)

M Nabi (KE)

Z Akbar (BOS)

Kabul Eagles vs Boost Defenders: Important stats for Dream11 team

Q Ahmad - 11 wickets

H Shahidi - 251 runs and one wicket

Z Akbar - 2 runs and 10 wickets

Kabul Eagles vs Boost Defenders Dream11 Prediction Today (Shpageeza Cricket League 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: R Gurbaz, H Eisakhel, H Shahidi, I Zadran, S Shinwari, Z Akbar, M Nabi, A Omarzai, Q Ahmad, F Farooqi, S Safi

Captain: R Gurbaz Vice Captain: H Shahidi

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: R Gurbaz, A Zazai, H Eisakhel, H Shahidi, I Zadran, S Shinwari, Z Akbar, M Nabi, Q Ahmad, F Farooqi, S Safi

Captain: R Gurbaz Vice Captain: Z Akbar

