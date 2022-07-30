KE vs HS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for the Shpageeza Cricket League, Match 24

Kabul Eagles are all set to lock horns with Hindukush Stars in the 24th match of the Shpageeza Cricket League at Kabul International Cricket Stadium in Kabul on Saturday.

Kabul Eagles are third in the points table, having won four out of their five matches. They won their last encounter against Pamir Zalmi by six wickets. Hindukush Stars, on the other hand, are seventh in the points table, winning only one out of their five matches. They lost their last encounter against Speen Ghar Tigers by 110 runs.

KE vs HS Probable Playing 11 Today

KE XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Akram, Shahidullah Kamal, Masood Gurbaz (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahmanullah, Qais Ahmad, Khalil Gurbaz, Ziaur Rahman, Wahidullah Ali.

HS XI

Hazrat Zazai (C), Jalat Khan (WK), Usman Noori, Zia Ul Haq Essakhail, Nisar Wahdat, Akbar Musazai, Shamsurrahman, Muslim Musa, Fitratullah Khawari, Abdullah Adil, Yama Arab.

Match Details

KE vs HS, Shpageeza Cricket League, Match 24.

Date and Time: 30th July 2022, 2:45 PM IST

Venue: Kabul International Cricket Stadium, Kabul.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Kabul International Cricket Stadium is a balanced one. While it offers good pace and bounce for the bowlers, the batters need to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score at the venue being 153 runs.

Today’s KE vs HS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: Gurbaz is having a fantastic outing with the bat in this tournament so far. He has scored 185 in five matches at a strike rate of 163.72.

Batters

Shahidullah Kamal: Kamal has scored 138 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 121.05. He is a top-quality batter who could play a big knock in this upcoming match.

Ibrahim Zadran: Zadran has been sensational with the bat this season, scoring 257 runs in five matches at an outstanding strike rate of 152.98. He can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Mohammad Nabi: The experienced Afghani all-rounder will be hoping to have a major say in this game’s proceedings. He scored 15 runs in the last match at a strike rate of 100.00.

Hashim Khalil Gurbaz: Gurbaz has managed to scalp four wickets at an economy rate of 7.96. He can prove to be a great differential pick in this game.

Bowlers

Azmatullah Omarzai: Omarzai has bowled pretty well in the ongoing tournament, taking six wickets in five matches at an economy rate of 5.46.

Abdullah Adil: Adil had a great outing in the last game wherein he scalped two wickets while scoring nine runs. He can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in KE vs HS Dream11 prediction team

Ibrahim Zadran (KE) - 353 points

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (KE) - 304 points

Azmatullah Omarzai (KE) - 286 points

Muslim Musa (HS) - 277 points

Hazrat Zazai (HS) - 236 points

Important Stats for KE vs HS Dream11 prediction team

Ibrahim Zadran: 257 runs in 5 matches, SR - 152.98

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: 185 runs in 5 matches, SR - 163.72

Azmatullah Omarzai: 34 runs and 6 wickets in 5 matches, SR - 178.95 & ER - 5.46

Muslim Musa: 23 runs and 8 wickets in 5 matches, SR - 115.00 & ER - 9.16

Hazrat Zazai: 129 runs and 1 wicket in 6 matches, SR - 184.29 & ER - 9.50

KE vs HS Dream11 Prediction Today

KE vs HS Dream11 Prediction - Shpageeza Cricket League T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazrat Zazai, Shahidullah Kamal, Ibrahim Zadran, Nisar Wahdat, Mohammad Nabi, Muslim Musa, Hashim Khalil Gurbaz, Abdullah Adil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Haseebullah.

Captain: Shahidullah Kamal. Vice-captain: Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

KE vs HS Dream11 Prediction - Shpageeza Cricket League T20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazrat Zazai, Shahidullah Kamal, Ibrahim Zadran, Nisar Wahdat, Mohammad Nabi, Muslim Musa, Hashim Khalil Gurbaz, Abdullah Adil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Waleed Stanikzai.

Captain: Mohammad Nabi. Vice-captain: Hazrat Zazai.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far