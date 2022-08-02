KE vs MAK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Shpageeza Cricket League T20, Eliminator

The Kabul Eagles (KE) will be up against Mis E Ainak Knights (MAK) in the Eliminator of the Shpageeza Cricket League T20 at the Kabul International Stadium in Kabul on Tuesday, August 2.

The Kabul Eagles finished third after winning five out of their seven league stage matches. They lost their last fixture against the Boost Defenders by four wickets. Mis E Ainak Knights, on the other hand, managed to win only three out of their seven matches and finished fourth in the standings. They will head into the Eliminator on the back of an eight-wicket win over the Hindukush Tigers.

KE vs MAK Probable Playing11 Today

KE XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (C), Ibrahim Zadran, Shahidullah Kamal, Masood Gurbaz (WK), Rahmanullah, Mohammad Nabi, Wahidullah Ali, Azmatullah Omarzai, Qais Ahmed, Haseebullah, Latif Mirzakwal.

MAK XI

Amir Hamza (C), Mohammad Shahzad (WK), Javed Tarakai, Gulbadin Naib, Asghar Afghan, Nangyalai Khan, Zahir Khan, Sediq Atal, Allahnoor Naseri, Samiullah Totakhil, Allah Mohammad.

Match Details

KE vs MAK, Shpageeza Cricket League T20, Eliminator

Date and Time: 2nd August 2022, 02:45 PM IST

Venue: Kabul International Cricket Stadium, Kabul.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium is a balanced one. While the bowlers could dominate proceedings if they maintain tight lines and lengths, the batters will have to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 133 runs.

Today’s KE vs MAK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: Gurbaz has scored 306 runs in seven Shpageeza Cricket League T20 matches with a strike rate of 186.59. He has also been great behind the stumps.

Batters

Ibrahim Zadran: Zadran has accumulated 283 runs in seven matches at a strike rate 144.39.

Asghar Afghan: Afghan is an experienced right-handed batter who has scored 129 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 116.22.

All-rounders

Gulbadin Naib: Naib has scored 149 runs and picked up up three wickets in seven Shpageeza Cricket League T20 matches.

Shahidullah Kamal: Kamal, who has scored 156 runs in seven matches, can also chip in with the ball.

Bowlers

Qais Ahmed: The Afghani leg-spinner has scalped 12 wickets in six matches at an economy rate of 6.75.

Zahir Khan: He has scalped 10 wickets in seven matches at an economy rate of 6.23 and will be keen to add to his tally today.

Top 5 best players to pick in KE vs MAK Dream11 prediction team

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (KE) – 504 points

Qais Ahmed (KE) – 408 points

Ibrahim Zadran (KE) – 398 points

Azmatullah Omarzai (KE) – 352 points

Zahir Khan (MAK) – 350 points

Important Stats for KE vs MAK Dream11 prediction team

Rahmanullah Gurbaz – 306 runs in 7 matches; SR – 186.59

Qais Ahmed – 12 wickets in 6 matches; ER – 6.75

Ibrahim Zadran - 283 runs in 7 matches; SR – 144.39

Azmatullah Omarzai – 48 runs and 7 wickets in 7 matches; SR – 177.78 & ER – 6.34

Zahir Khan – 10 wickets in 7 matches; ER – 6.23

KE vs MAK Dream11 Prediction Today (Shpageeza Cricket League T20)

KE vs MAK Dream11 Prediction - Shpageeza Cricket League T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Shahzad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Asghar Afghan, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Zadran, Sediq Atal, Gulbadin Naib, Shahidullah Kamal, Qais Ahmed, Zahir Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai

Captain: Gulbadin Naib. Vice-captain: Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

KE vs MAK Dream11 Prediction - Shpageeza Cricket League T20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Shahzad, Asghar Afghan, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Shahidullah Kamal, Nangeyalia Kharote, Amir Hamza, Zahir Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai

Captain: Mohammad Shahzad. Vice-captain: Shahidullah Kamal.

