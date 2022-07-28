KE vs PZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Shpageeza Cricket League 2022, Match 20

The Kabul Eagles (KE) will take on Pamir Zalmi (PZ) in match 20 of the Shpageeza Cricket League 2022 on Thursday at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium in Kabul.

The Kabul Eagles are one of the strongest teams this season as they have proved themselves by winning three of their last four matches. Pamir Zalmi, on the other hand, have had a disastrous season as they have lost all of their last three matches.

While Pamir Zalmi will exert every effort to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, the Kabul Eagles are a much stronger squad. The Kabul Eagles are expected to win the game.

KE vs PZ Probable Playing XI

KE Playing XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Akram, Shahidullah Kamal, Masood Gurbaz (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahmanullah, Qais Ahmad, Khalil Gurbaz, Ziaur Rahman, Wahidullah Ali

PZ Playing XI

Shapoor Zadran (c), Noor Ali Zadran, Fazal Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Ghamai Zadran, Amir Zazai, Waheed Shafaq (wk), Dawlat Zadran, Mohammadullah Kareemi, Noor Ul Haq Sardar, Sayed Shirzad

Match Details

KE vs PZ, Shpageeza Cricket League 2022, Match 20

Date and Time: July 28 2022, 2:45 PM IST

Venue: Kabul International Cricket Stadium, Kabul

Pitch Report

The Kabul International Cricket Stadium's pitch is a batting-friendly surface, therefore the hitters should once again benefit from it. In the second half of the game, the pacers might receive some assistance, while the middle overs would be key for the spinners.

KE vs PZ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

The best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 team is undoubtedly R Gurbaz, who has excelled in recent domestic matches. He will additionally score points for catches. He smashed 65 runs in the last match against the Amo Sharks.

Batters

For the Dream11 team, I Zadran and N Zadran are the two top batsmen to select. Another excellent selection for your Dream11 team today is S Kamal. He smashed 52 runs in the match against MAK.

All-rounders

As R Shah and D Zadran will bat in the top order and complete their allotted number of overs, they are the finest all-rounder choices for the Dream11 team. Another wise choice for the Dream11 team is H Gurbaz.

Bowlers

Q Ahmad and S Zadran are the top selections for today's Dream11 team of bowlers. Both have bowled superbly in their most recent games, and you may anticipate them bowling in the death overs. Another good choice for the Dream11 team is A Omarzai.

Top players to pick in KE vs PZ Dream11 prediction team

R Shah (PZ)

Q Ahmad (KE)

D Zadran (PZ)

Kabul Eagles vs Pamir Zalmi: Important stats for Dream11 team

R Shah - 95 runs and two wickets

R Gurbaz - 130 runs

Q Ahmad - Nine wickets

Kabul Eagles vs Pamir Zalmi Dream11 Prediction Today (Shpageeza Cricket League 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: R Gurbaz, I Zadran, N Zadran, S Kamal, R Shah, D Zadran, H Gurbaz, Q Ahmad, S Shirzad, A Omarzai, S Zadran

Captain: R Shah Vice Captain: D Zadran

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: R Gurbaz, I Zadran, G Zadran, S Kamal, R Shah, D Zadran, H Ullah, Q Ahmad, S Shirzad, A Omarzai, S Zadran

Captain: R Shah Vice Captain: Q Ahmad

