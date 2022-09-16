KED vs NES Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Sukan Malaysia T20 2022, Match 7

Kedah (KED) will face Negeri Sembilan (NES) in the seventh match of the Sukan Malaysia T20 2022 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi on Friday, September 16. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the KED vs NES Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Eight teams are competing in the Sukan Malaysia XX MSN T20 competition this year. This will be the first match of the competition for both Kedah and Negeri Sembilan, who will be keen to start their campaign with a victory.

KED vs NES Match Details, Sukan Malaysia T20 2022

The seventh match of the Sukan Malaysia T20 2022 will be played on September 16 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi. The match is set to take place at 11:30 AM IST.

KED vs NES, Sukan Malaysia T20 2022, Match 7

Date and Time: 16th September, 2022, 11:30 AM IST

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

KED vs NES Pitch Report

Two Sukan Malaysia T20 2022 matches were played at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval on the opening day, with both being relatively low-scoring affairs. While batters will have to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears, spinners are expected to be decisive in the middle overs.

Last 2 matches (Sukan Malaysia T20 2022)

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

Average first-innings score: 122

Average second-innings score: 73

KED vs NES Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Kedah: NA

Negeri Sembilan: NA

KED vs NES probable playing 11s for today’s match

Kedah injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Kedah Probable Playing 11

M Izzudin (wk), M Irfan Azirulzaimi, M Aras-Azmi, M Aiman-Zaquan, A Malik, A Maliki Ismail, F Asri, A Yusof, S Syamael, D Bahrain

Negeri Sembilan injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Negeri Sembilan Probable Playing 11

M Faris-Iskandar (wk), S Khan, M Bahrin, M Haziq, M Zol, H Irwan, M Yusri, F Fairuz, D Hawari, M Jimie, M Yusof.

KED vs NES Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

M Faris-Iskandar (24 matches, 423 runs, Strike Rate: 127.41)

M Faris-Iskandar is a pretty solid wicketkeeper choice for your KED vs NES Dream11 fantasy team. He has scored 423 runs at a strike rate of 127.41 and taken three wickets in 24 T20 matches.

Top Batter pick

M Aras-Azmi (18 matches, 75 runs and 13 wickets)

M Aras-Azmi could prove to be an important selection for your Dream11 fantasy team, having scored 75 runs and scalped 13 wickets at an economy rate of 5.93 in 18 matches.

Top All-rounder pick

A Malik (31 matches, 211 runs and 20 wickets)

A Malik is a talented all-rounder who has scored 211 runs in addition to picking up 20 wickets at an average of 38.30 in 31 T20s.

Top Bowler pick

A Yusof (55 matches, 501 runs and 48 wickets)

A Yusof is an experienced campaigner, having played 55 T20 matches. He has scored 501 runs and claimed 48 wickets.

KED vs NES match captain and vice-captain choices

A Maliki Ismail

A Maliki Ismail has scored 122 runs and taken 23 wickets in 35 matches. He could prove to be an effective multiplier pick for your KED vs NES Dream11 fantasy team.

M Aiman-Zaquan

M Aiman-Zaquan has played 43 T20 matches so far, amassing 596 runs at a strike rate of 123.91. He has also taken 29 wickets at an average of 11.86 and an economy rate of 5.19.

5 Must-picks with players stats for KED vs NES Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats A Maliki Ismail 122 runs and 23 wickets in 35 matches M Aiman-Zaquan 596 runs and 29 wickets in 43 matches A Yusof 501 runs and 48 wickets in 55 matches M Faris-Iksandar 423 runs in 24 matches

KED vs NES match expert tips

There’s an element of risk involved with such selections as not a lot of data is available on the league or the players concerned.

KED vs NES Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 7, Head to Head League

KED vs NES Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 7, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: M Faris-Iskandar, M Izzudin

Batters: M Aras-Azmi, M Aiman-Zaquan (vc), S Khan

All-rounders: A Maliki Ismail (c), A Malik, M Zol

Bowlers: A Yusof, F Fairuz, S Syamael

KED vs NES Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 7, Grand League

KED vs NES Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 7, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: M Faris-Iskandar

Batters: M Aras-Azmi (c), M Aiman-Zaquan, M Bahrin, S Khan

All-rounders: A Maliki Ismail, A Malik, M Zol

Bowlers: A Yusof (vc), F Fairuz, D Hawari

