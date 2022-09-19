KED vs PUP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Sukan Malaysia T20 2022, Match 17

Kedah (KED) will take on Pulau Pinang (PUP) in the 17th game of the Sukan Malaysia T20 2022 on Monday at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi. Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the KED vs PUP Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, pitch report and playing XIs.

Kedah had a decent start to their campaign, winning one of their two games. Pulau Pinang, meanwhile, have lost their last two games.

Pulau will look to return to winning ways here, but Kedah are a better team and should prevail.

KED vs PUP Match Details

Match 17 of the Sukan Malaysia T20 2022 will be played on September 19 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi. The game is set to take place at 11:30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match KED vs PUP, Match 17

Date and Time: September 19, 2022; 11:30 AM IST

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi

Pitch Report

The pitch at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi is well-balanced. There should be a lot of opportunities for batters and bowlers, especially spinners. Both teams will look to chase on this pitch. The last game here between Kedah and Perak saw 41 runs scored for the loss of five wickets in six overs.

KED vs PUP Form Guide

KED - W N/R

PUP - L L

KED vs PUP Probable Playing XIs

KED

No major injury updates

Muhammad Irfan Azirulzaimi, Muhammad Nur Izzudin, Arief Yusof, Azri Bin Abdullah, Darwish Bahrain, Mohamad Aras Azmi, Muhammad Akram Malik, Muhammad Isma Hazeeq Bin Ismail, Putera Danial Isma Bin Ishak, Syahir Syamael Shaari, Adam Maliki Ismail

PUP

No major injury updates

Muhammad-Zarif Mifdzal-NoorZahir, Isaac Kumar-Maniam, Vishvaruben Kumar (c), Muhammad Haikal-Ahmad, Kris Yogesh-Sarangapany, Eddmond Jivaraj-Savari, Muhammad Aemir-NaufalMazlan (wk), Riknesh Jayagobal, Khairi Mujahid-Arwan, Navenesvaran Anantham, Loqman Hakim-Mohd-Nizam

KED vs PUP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

M Irfan

M Irfan, who has played exceptionally well in his last few games, is, without a doubt, the best wicketkeeper pick. He could also earn additional points from catches and stumpings.

Batters

M Aras

M Aras and M Aiman are the two best batter picks. M Isma is another good pick. He has performed exceptionally well in his last few games.

All-rounders

A Malik

A Malik and V Kumar are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. M Haikal is another good pick.

Bowlers

A Yusuf

The top bowler picks are A Yusof and N Ananthan. Both have bowled brilliantly in their last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. S Syamael is another good pick.

KED vs PUP match captain and vice-captain choices

A Malik

A Malik bats in the top order and also completes his quota of four overs, making him a safe option for captaincy. He took four wickets in his last game against NES.

M Haikal

As the pitch is decent, you could make M Haikal the captain of the grand league teams. He smashed 31 runs and took three wickets in his last game against JOH. He looks in good touch and could take a few early wickets in this match.

Five Must-Picks for KED vs PUP, Match 17

A Malik

M Haikal

A Yusuf

V Kumar

F Asri

Kedah vs Pulau Pinang Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is decent, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bowl at the death and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain would be another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Kedah vs Pulau Pinang Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: M Irfan

Batters: M Aras, M Aiman, K Yogesh, M Isma

All-rounders: V Kumar, M Haikal, A Malik

Bowlers: A Yusuf, S Syamael, N Ananthan

Kedah vs Pulau Pinang Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: M Irfan

Batters: M Aras, I Kumar, K Yogesh

All-rounders: V Kumar, M Haikal, A Malik, F Asri

Bowlers: A Yusuf, L Hakim, N Ananthan

