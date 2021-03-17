KEL vs ASL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Rome Match - Mar 17, 2021

In the 11th match of the ECS T10 Rome, Kent Lanka will take on Asian Latina at the Rome Cricket Ground in Rome on Wednesday.

Asian Latina have been in dominating form in the ECS, winning all three games to sit atop the points table. They started their ECS campaign with a win by Golden Ball over Roma Cricket Club before twice beating Royal Roma, doing so by nine and eight wickets, respectively.

Meanwhile, Kent Lanka will play their first game in the ECS. Captain Danushka Tikriyadura, who also keeps and opens the batting for his side, will be a key player and one to watch out for.

ECS T10 Roma: Squads to choose from

Kent Lanka

Mithun Jayamanna, Thushan Peiris, Dilan Fernando, Muthumala Dinesh, Arachige Shanka, Amila Sanjeewa, Muthumala Sudarshana, Santhanam Irosh, Ramapulle Ramesh, Thimira Perera, Weerasinghe Risal Samaru, Nevil Renath, Mithun Buwaneka, Murugan Kanageshwaran, Disawage Manoj, Mhindukulasuri Sanjaya, Mishen Alessio and Arachchige Ruchira Manorath Lasidu (WK) and Danushka Tikiriyadura (C & WK).

Asian Latina

Charanjeet Singh, Dharminder Singh, Hashmat Dhindsa, Amandeep Singh, Sukhbir Singh, Gurmukh Singh, Lakhwinder Pal, Rishpal Singh, Kulvir Dharam, Sarbjit Kumar, Jaswant Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Gurdip Singh, Jatinder Sharma, Gurmeet Singh, Ranjodh Singh, Waqar Ahmed, Atif Ali, Singh Amritpal, Haroon Bashi.

Probable Playing XIs

Kent Lanka

Thushan Peiris, Dilan Fernando, Muthumala Dinesh, Muthumala Sudarshana, Santhanam Irosh, Nevil Renath, Mithun Buwaneka, Murugan Kanageshwaran, Disawage Manoj, Mishen Alessio, Danushka Tikiriyadura (C & WK).

Asian Latina

Sukhbir Singh, Amandeep Singh (c), Gurdip Singh, Charanjeet Singh, Hashmat Dhindsa, Gurmukh Singh (wk), Kulvir Dharam, Sarbjit Kumar, Lakhwinder Pal, Dharminder Singh, Gurmeet Singh.

Match Details

Match: Kent Lanka vs Asian Latina, ECS T10 Rome, Match 11.

Date: March 17; 5:00 PM.

Venue: Rome Cricket Ground, Rome.

Pitch Report:

The track at the Roma Cricket Ground is a batting paradise. The pacers are expected to get some lateral movement with the new ball, but batsmen will fancy their chances after getting their eye in. Teams chasing have done pretty well so far in the ECS, so the team winning the toss could look to restrict the opposition to a manageable score and chase it down.

KEL vs ASL Dream11 Prediction

KEL vs ASL ECS Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tikiriyadura Danushka, Amandeep Singh, Murugan Kanageshwaran, Muthumala Sudarshana, Charanjeet Singh, Sukhbir Singh, Dilan Fernando, Muthumala Dinesh, Hashmat Dhindsa, Gurmeet Singh, Mishen Alessio.

Captain: Amandeep Singh. Vice-Captain: Charanjeet Singh.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Gurmukh Singh, Tikiriyadura Danushka, Amandeep Singh, Murugan Kanageshwaran, Gurdip Singh, Muthumala Sudarshana, Charanjeet Singh, Sukhbir Singh, Hashmat Dhindsa, Gurmeet Singh, Waqar Ahmed.

Captain: Hashmat Dhindsa. Vice-Captain: Tikiriyadura Danushka.