KEL vs MEL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Malaysia T20 2022, Match 13

Kelantan (KEL) will take on Melaka (MEL) in the 13th match of the Malaysia T20 2022 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi on Sunday, September 18. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the KEL vs MEL Dream11 prediction for today's Malaysia T20 2022 game.

Kelantan have had an outstanding season thus far, winning back-to-back games, defeating Sarawak by 10 and Sabah by 92 runs. They will try to extend their winning streak to three games on Sunday.

Melaka, on the other hand, have yet to taste victory, having lost both games by eight and seven wickets to Wilayah Persekutuan and Perak, respectively.

KEL vs MEL Match Details for Malaysia T20 2022

The 13th match of the Malaysia T20 2022 between Kelantan and Melaka will be played on September 18, 2022, at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi. The game is set to take place at 7.00 am IST.

Match: KEL vs MEL, Malaysia T20 2022, Match 13

Date & Time: September 18, 2022, 7.00 am IST

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi

Live Streaming: Fancode

KEL vs MEL, Pitch Report

The pitch at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval has suited batters in recent games. With an average score of 97 runs, batting first should be the preferred option for the team winning the toss.

However, as the match progresses, the surface should slow down, allowing the bowlers to come into action.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches Won by team batting first: 1

Matches Won by team bowling first: 4

Average 1st innings score: 97

Average 2nd innings score: 87

KEL vs MEL Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Kelantan: WW

Melaka: LL

KEL vs MEL Probable Playing XIs for Malaysia T20 2022

Kelantan Team News

No major injury news.

Kelantan Probable Playing XI

Ahmad Akhir, Ahmad Osman (c), Mohamad Norazmi, Hakim Harisan (wk), Muhammad Suhai Muhammad Rahman, Muhammad Effandi, Muhammad Razali, Muhammad Suhaimei, Wan Ahmad Sukri, Wan Mohamad Azmi

Melaka Team News

No major injury news.

Melaka Probable Playing XI

Wan Amirul (c&wk), Aliff Danial, Danish Hanafi, Fakaruddin Rashid, Muhammad Adam Hakimi Ramli, Muhammad Amirul Syahmi, Muhammad Asmar Faroog Zakaria, Muhammad Danial Rizal, Muhammad Lugman, Muhammad Addin Pasavathi, Wan Zulfadhli Azman

KEL vs MEL Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Mohammad Hakim (15 runs in two matches, S.R: 136.36)

He is a safe and worthy choice for the wicket-keeper's position. However, he did not get a chance to bat in his previous outing against SAR. He'll be eager to look for opportunities in the upcoming games.

Top Batter Pick

Muhammad Syaqir (1 run & two wickets in two matches, E.R: 3.5)

He can effectively contribute with both the bat and the ball. He took two wickets at an impressive economy rate of 2.00 in the previous game.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ahmad Zaim Osman (10 runs & two wickets in two matches, E.R: 6.00)

He is a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game and is expected to play a key role in this match. He has taken two wickets at an impressive economy rate of 6.00 in two games, but has yet to perform well with the bat, scoring only 10 runs.

Top Bowler Pick

Muhammad Rahman Razali (Four runs & four wickets in two matches, E.R: 4.75)

He is a top bowler for his side and has taken four wickets at an economy rate of 4.75, making him a multiplier pick for your KEL vs MEL Dream11 fantasy team.

KEL vs MEL match captain and vice-captain choices

Amirul Syahmi Rahmat Shah

Rahmat Shah is a promising player for his team and a good captaincy option for your fantasy team. He took one wicket and scored nine runs in the previous game.

Muhammad Adam Hakimi

Hakimi looked good with the ball in the previous game, picking up one wicket at an economy rate of 3.00 and scoring 23 runs at a strike rate of 71.88. He should be a good addition to your NES vs SEL Dream11 fantasy team.

5 must-picks with player stats for KEL vs MEL Dream11 fantasy cricket

Player Player Stats Aliff Daniel 17 runs in one game Muhammad Rahman 21 runs in one game Muhammad Adam 23 runs & one wicket in one game Amirul Syahmi 9 runs & one wicket in one game Mohamad Norazmi 12 runs in one game

KEL vs MEL match expert tips 13th match

Wan Mohamad Shahril Azmi is his team's top bowling all-rounder, having scored 13 runs and taken two wickets at an economy rate of 4.00. Given his all-round abilities, he is an excellent multiplier pick for today's game.

KEL vs MEL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 13th Match, Head To Head League

KEL vs MEL Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Hakim Harisan

Batters: Ahmad Akhir, Muhammad Amirul Syahmi, Muhammad Suhaimei, Muhammad Suhai

All-Rounders: Muhammad Adam Hakimi, Ahmad Osman, Wan Mohamad Azmi

Bowlers: Muhammad Amirul Syahmi, Danish Hanafi, Muhammad Rahman

KEL vs MEL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 13th Match, Grand League

KEL vs MEL Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Aliff Danial

Batters: Ahmad Akhir, Muhammad Amirul Syahmi, Muhammad Suhaimei, Muhammad Rahman

All-Rounders: Muhammad Adam Hakimi, Ahmad Osman, Wan Mohamad Azmi

Bowlers: Muhammad Amirul Syahmi, Muhammad Luqman, Muhammad Rahman

