KEL vs RBMS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Rome Match - March 19th, 2021

Match number 20 of the ECS T10 Rome will see Kent Lanka lock horns with the Rome Bangla Morning Sun at the Rome Cricket Ground on Friday.

The Rome Bangla Morning Sun are third in the ECS T10 Rome points table with three wins and three losses from their six games. They come into the game on the back of a win over Kent Lanka, whom they beat in the reverse fixture.

Kent Lanka, on the other hand, have had a disastrous ECS T10 Rome campaign so far, having lost five in five. They will be hoping to get off the the mark with a win over Rome Bangla Morning Sun today.

Squads to choose from

Rome Bangla Morning Sun

Ahmed Rajib, Chowdhury Shoel Ahmed, Dewpura Tinusha, Emon Rahman, Guneththi Ravidu, Ronald Samarakoon, Ali Abbas, Amin Munsurul, Dewan Rana, Hasan Tariqul, Hossain Mohammed Mihir, Jitendra Prakash, Nahid Mahmud, Rifat Islam, Ahmed Anik (C), Aktaruzzaman Bhuiyan, Bappy Chowdhury, Hossain Adnan, Rahaman Saidur, Sharif Raihan, Kadir Abdul, Bhomic Chandra Bikash (WK) and Iban Ahmed (WK).

Kent Lanka

Mithun Jayamanna, Thushan Peiris, Dilan Fernando, Muthumala Dinesh, Arachige Shanka, Amila Sanjeewa, Muthumala Sudarshana, Santhanam Irosh, Ramapulle Ramesh, Thimira Perera, Weerasinghe Risal Samaru, Nevil Renath, Mithun Buwaneka, Murugan Kanageshwaran, Disawage Manoj, Mhindukulasuri Sanjaya, Mishen Alessio and Arachchige Ruchira Manorath Lasidu (WK) and Danushka Tikiriyadura (C & WK).

Probable Playing XIs

Rome Bangla Morning Sun

Hossain Adnan, Rajib Ahmed, Munsurul Amin, Anik Ahmed(c), Shoel Chowdhury(wk), Rana Dewan, Mohammed Mihir Hossain, Abdul Kadir, Jitendra Prakash, Tinusha Shehanka, Sharif SM Raihan

Kent Lanka

Mithun Buwaneka, Tikiriyadura Danushka(c), Muthumala Dinesh, Santhanam Irosh, Manorath Lasidu(wk), Sudarshana Muthumala, Weerasinghe Risal Samaru, Mhindukulasuri Sanjaya, Amila Sanjeewa, Arachige Shanka, Tikiriyadura Prasanna Silva

Match Details

Match: Rome Bangla Morning Sun vs Kent Lanka, ECS T10 Rome, Match 20.

Date & Time: March 19; 7:00 PM.

Venue: Rome Cricket Ground, Rome, Italy

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Rome Cricket Ground has seen the ball coming onto the bat nicely, thereby assisting the batsman. With the pitch not likely to slow down as the match progresses, chasing could be a good option at the venue.

ECS T10 Rome Dream11 Fantasy Prediction (KEL vs RBMS)

KEL vs RBMS Dream11 Team - ECS T10 Rome

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Manorath Lasidu, Ahmed Anik, Arachige Shanka, Sudarshana Muthumala, Sharif SM Raihan, Ahmed Rajib, Mhindukulsuri Sanjaya, Hossain Adnan, Santhanam Irosh, Amila Sanjeewa, Amin Munsurul

Captain: Ahmed Anik. Vice-captain: Sharif SM Raihan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tikiriyadura Danushka, Ahmed Anik, Arachige Shanka, Sudarshana Muthumala, Sharif SM Raihan, Ahmed Rajib, Mhindukulsuri Sanjaya, Santhanam Irosh, Amila Sanjeewa, Amin Munsurul, Dewan Rana

Captain: Sudarshana Muthumala. Vice-captain: Arachige Shanka