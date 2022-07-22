KEL vs RCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Rome 2022 Matches 19 & 20

Kent Lanka (KEL) will take on Roma CC (RCC) in back-to-back ECS T10 Rome matches at the Roma Cricket Ground in Rome on Friday, July 22.

Kent Lanka are reeling at the bottom of the points table, having lost five out of their six ECS T10 Rome encounters. They recently snapped their five-game losing streak by beating Rome Bangla Morning Sun. Roma CC, meanwhile, have won and lost three games apiece.

KEL vs RCC Probable Playing 11 today

Kent Lanka: Sajith Fernando, Nicolo Fernando (c), Ishan Shaminda, Achintha Denuwan, Samaru Nimesh, Rashmika Fernando, Even Renath (wk), Thimira Perera, Irosh Vimukthi, Kavinda Karunanayaka, Prasanna Tikiriyadura.

Roma CC: Dinidu Marage, Prabath Ekneligoda, Achintha Naththandige, Crishan Kalugamage, Rahat Ahmed, Sujith Rillagodage (c & wk), Thushara Samarakoon, Pruthuvi Samarage, Thakshila Korale, Ranil Omaththage, Dammika Aththanayaka.

Match Details

KEL vs RCC, Matches 19 and 20, ECS T10 Rome

Date & Time: July 22nd 2022, 4 & 6 PM IST

Venue: Roma Cricket Ground, Rome

Pitch Report

The track at the Roma Cricket Ground in Rome generally favors the batters. After 16 ECS T10 Rome games, the average first-innings score at the venue is around 104 runs.

Today’s KEL vs RCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Sujith Rillagodage can chip in nicely with the bat and is safe behind the stumps as well.

Batter

Prabath Ekneligoda may not have fired with the bat, managing just 46 runs, but he has picked up five wickets in as many games.

All-rounders

Sajith Fernando has smashed 136 runs at a strike rate of 186.30. He has also taken four wickets at an economy rate of 6.20.

Dinidu Marage has made effective contributions with both the bat and ball in the ECS T10 Rome. He has scored 72 runs at a strike rate of 163.63 in addition to taking five wickets.

Bowler

Ishan Shaminda has picked up four wickets and scored 58 runs in the tournament so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in KEL vs RCC Dream11 Prediction Team

Sajith Fernando (KEL): 389 points

Nicolo Fernando (KEL): 323 points

Dinidu Marage (RCC): 277 points

Prabath Ekneligoda (RCC): 253 points

Dammika Aththanayaka (RCC): 237 points

Important stats for KEL vs RCC Dream11 Prediction Team

Sajith Fernando: 136 runs & 4 wickets

Nicolo Fernando: 82 runs & 5 wickets

Dinidu Marage: 72 runs & 5 wickets

Prabath Ekneligoda: 46 runs & 5 wickets

KEL vs RCC Dream11 Prediction (ECS T10 Rome)

Dream11 Team for Kent Lanka vs Roma CC - ECS T10 Rome.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sujith Rillagodage, Rahat Ahmed, Prabath Ekneligoda, Samaru Nimesh, Dinidu Marage, Nicolo Fernando, Sajith Fernando, Achintha Naththandige, Dammika Aththanayaka, Kavinda Karunanayaka, Ishan Shaminda.

Captain: Sajith Fernando. Vice-captain: Prabath Ekneligoda.

Dream11 Team for Kent Lanka vs Roma CC - ECS T10 Rome.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sujith Rillagodage, Prabath Ekneligoda, Thushara Samarakoon, Samaru Nimesh, Dinidu Marage, Pruthuvi Samarage, Nicolo Fernando, Sajith Fernando, Dammika Aththanayaka, Kavinda Karunanayaka, Ishan Shaminda.

Captain: Dinidu Marage. Vice-captain: Nicolo Fernando.

