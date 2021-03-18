KEL vs ROR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Rome Match - Mar 18, 2021

Kent Lanka will lock horns with Royal Roma in the 13th match of the ECS T10 Rome at the Roma Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Kent Lanka have had a disastrous start to their ECS T10 Rome campaign, losing their opening two matches. They will look to learn from their mistakes and register their maiden win in the tournament on Thursday.

Royal Roma are also having a season to forget so far, having lost as many as six matches. They are currently rock-bottom in the ECS T10 Rome standings.

Both teams are yet to register a win in the competition and it will be interesting to see which side comes out on top on Thursday.

Squads to choose from

Kent Lanka

Muthumala Sudarshana, Arachige Shanka, Muthumala Dinesh, Mhindukulasuri Sanjaya, Mithun Jayamanna Buwaneka, Danushka Tikiriyadura (C), Meshen Alessio Herath, Santhanam Irosh, Manorath Lasidu (WK), Weerasinghe Risal Samaru, Amila Sanjeewa, Murugan Kanageshwaran, Dilan Fernando, Disawage Manoj, Randunu Chasitha, Ramapulle Ramesh, Arachchige Ruchira Naotunna, Thushan Peiris, Nevil Renath.

Royal Roma

Reddy Vajrala, Sohail Mahamood, Muneeb Niazi, Bejawada Phanindra (WK), Anil Kumar (C), Umar Shahzad, Shahid Gulzar, Usama Butt, Fakhrul Islam, Dharamvir Kumar, Surajpal Singh, Arif Muhammad, Rajwinder Singh, Milap Singh, Hassan Mubashar, Akhil Govada, Bhupinder Dev, Harkirat Singh, Hardeep Singh, Mohammad Munir, Nur Mohammod (WK), Kulwinder Ram, Mubarak Hossain, Muhammad Bilal, Usman Mubashar, Shoaib Awan.

Predicted Playing XIs

Kent Lanka

Muthumala Sudarshana, Arachige Shanka, Muthumala Dinesh, Mhindukulasuri Sanjaya, Mithun Jayamanna Buwaneka, Danushka Tikiriyadura (C), Meshen Alessio Herath, Santhanam Irosh, Manorath Lasidu (WK), Weerasinghe Risal Samaru, Amila Sanjeewa.

Royal Roma

Reddy Vajrala, Sohail Mahamood, Muneeb Niazi, Bejawada Phanindra (WK), Anil Kumar (C), Umar Shahzad, Shahid Gulzar, Usama Butt, Fakhrul Islam, Dharamvir Kumar, Surajpal Singh.

Match Details

Match: Kent Lanka vs Royal Roma, Match 13

Date & Time: 18th March 2021, 01:00 PM IST

Venue: Roma Cricket Ground, Rome.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Roma Cricket Ground is evenly balanced. While the pacers will get some movement with the new ball, the batsmen will get full value for their shots as it's a ground with short boundaries. The majority of the ECS T10 Rome games played at the venue have been won by teams batting first.

ECS T10 Rome Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (KEL vs ROR)

KEL vs ROR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - ECS T10 Rome

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Bejawada Phanindra, Manorath Lasidu, Reddy Vajrala, Muthumala Sudarshana, Arachige Shanka, Muneeb Niazi, Mhindukulasuri Sanjaya, Santhanam Irosh, Anil Kumar, Umar Shahzad, Amila Sanjeewa.

Captain: Reddy Vajrala. Vice-captain: Muneeb Niazi.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Manorath Lasidu, Bejawada Phanindra, Muthumala Sudarshana, Reddy Vajrala, Arachige Shanka, Muneeb Niazi, Santhanam Irosh, Mhindukulasuri Sanjaya, Anil Kumar, Amila Sanjeewa, Umar Shahzad.

Captain: Muneeb Niazi. Vice-captain: Reddy Vajrala.