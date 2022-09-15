KEL vs SAB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Sukan Malaysia T20 2022, Match 4

Kelantan (KEL) will face Sabah (SAB) in the fourth match of the Sukan Malaysia T20 2022 at Selangor Turf Club in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the KEL vs SAB Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s, and the pitch report for Match 4.

Eight teams are competing in the Sukan Malaysia XX MSN T20 competition this year. It will be held over the course of a week between September 15 and 24. Four fixtures are scheduled for the opening day, with the match between Kelantan and Sabah being the last of the day. This will be the first match of the competition for both sides and they would love to begin proceedings with a victory.

KEL vs SAB Match Details, Match 4

The fourth match of Sukan Malaysia T20 2022 will be played on September 15 at the Selangor Turf Club in Kuala Lumpur. The match is set to take place at 12:15 PM IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KEL vs SAB, Sukan Malaysia T20 2022, Match 4

Date and Time: 15th September, 2022, 12:15 PM IST

Venue: Selangor Turf Club, Kuala Lumpur

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

KEL vs SAB Pitch Report

Little is known about the track as this match will be held on the first day of the competition. More information will come out after the first day of matches in Kuala Lumpur.

Last 5 matches (this series)

Matches won by batting first: NA

Matches won by bowling first: NA

Average first innings score: NA

Average second innings score: NA

KEL vs SAB Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Kelantan: NA

Sabah: NA

KEL vs SAB probable playing 11s for today’s match

Kelantan Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Kelantan Probable Playing 11

Mohammad Hakim Harisan, Muhammad Rahman, Muhammad Syaqir Suhaime, Ahmad Iqraam-Hakim Akhir, Muhammad Aiman-Afiq Suhaimi, Che-Muhamad Fairuz Saari, Ahmad Zaim-Asnawi Osman, Muhammad Ziyad Zainuddin, Wan Mohamad Shahril Azmi, Muhammad Nuriskandar Effandi, Mohamad Shahriel-Aizat Norazmi

Sabah Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

Sabah Probable Playing 11

Hamzah Bin Panggi, Khairul Ikhwan Jabir, Aslan Zulkifli, Sudirmani Mohd Idrus, Abd Rasid, Mohammad Ismail, Mohammad Izwanshah, Irfan Amirul Sukur, Fiqry Norman, Aimansyah Sabturani, Azhar Sudirmanto

KEL vs SAB Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

M Harisan (47 matches, 457 runs, Strike Rate: 96.41)

M Harisan is a pretty solid wicketkeeper choice for your KEL vs SAB Dream11 Fantasy Side. Having played 47 T20 matches, he has scored 457 runs at a strike rate of 96.41.

Top Batter pick

A Ikram Akhir

A Ikram Akhir has played just one T20 match where he was dismissed without scoring. However, he has scored 355 runs in 29 50-over matches at a strike rate close to 100.

Top All-rounder pick

A Osman

A Osman is a 22-year-old all-rounder who is a right-handed batter and can also bowl off-spin. He doesn’t have a lot of experience and will be hoping to have a positive campaign here.

Top Bowler pick

A Sabturani (2 matches, 2 wickets, Average: 8)

A Sabturani has picked up two wickets in two matches at a wonderful average of eight. He also has a fabulous economy rate of just 2.82 which is exceptional in the T20 format.

KEL vs SAB match captain and vice-captain choices

H Bin-Panggi

H Bin-Panggi is an experienced player who can prove to be instrumental for his side. He has scored 170 runs in 19 matches at a strike rate of 92.90. Bin-Panggi has also claimed 23 wickets at an average of 17.22 and an economy rate of 4.92. He can prove to be an effective multiplier pick for your KEL vs SAB Dream11 Fantasy Team.

M Rahman

M Rahman has scalped 23 wickets in 21 T20 matches in his career so far. He has an average of 9.30 and an excellent economy rate of 5.14.

5 Must-picks with players stats for KEL vs SAB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats H Bin Panggi 170 runs and 23 wickets in 19 matches M Rahman 23 wickets in 21 matches M Harisan 457 runs in 47 matches A Sabturani 2 wickets in 2 matches

KEL vs SAB match expert tips

There’s an element of risk involved with these selections as not a lot of data is available on the league or the players concerned.

KEL vs SAB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 4, Head to Head League

KEL vs SAB Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: K Jabir, M Harisan

Batter: A Ikram Akhir, H Bin-Panggi, M Rahman

All-rounder: A Osman, M Izwanshah, M Zainuddin

Bowler: A Sabturani, M Aizat Norazmi, M Rahman Razali

KEL vs SAB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 4, Grand League

KEL vs SAB Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: M Harisan

Batter: A Ikram Akhir, H Bin-Panggi, M Rahman

All-rounder: A Osman, M Izwanshah, M Zainuddin

Bowler: A Sabturani, M Aizat Norazmi, M Rahman Razali, A Sudirmanto

