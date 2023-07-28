KEN U19 vs UGA U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for ICC Under-19 Men's World Cup Africa Qualifier, Match 11

The 11th match of the ICC Under-19 Men's World Cup Africa Qualifier will see the Kenya Under 19 (KEN U19) squaring off against Uganda Under 19 (UGA U19) at the Gymkhana Club Ground in Nairobi on Friday, July 28. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the KEN U19 vs UGA U19 Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Kenya Under 19 have won one of their last three matches. Uganda Under 19, on the other hand, have prevailed in two out of three appearances.

Kenya Under 19 will give it their all to win the match, but the Uganda Under 19 are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

KEN U19 vs UGA U19 Match Details

The 11th match of the ICC Under-19 Men's World Cup Africa Qualifier will be played on July 28 at the Gymkhana Club Ground in Nairobi. The game is set to take place at 12:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KEN U19 vs UGA U19, Match 11

Date and Time: 28th July 2023, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: Gymkhana Club Ground, Nairobi

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for both batters and bowlers. Both teams will prefer to bat first on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Sierra Leone Under 19 and Namibia Under 19, where a total of 258 runs were scored at a loss of 20 wickets.

KEN U19 vs UGA U19 Form Guide

KEN U19 - Won 1 of their last 3 matches

UGA U19 - Won 2 of their last 3 matches

KEN U19 vs UGA U19 Probable Playing XI

KEN U19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Aarnav Patel, Brian Likavu (wk), Darsh Panchani, Hitendra Sanghani, Neel Doshi, Raj Pankhaniya, Stian Smith, Vaibhav Naresh, Vatsal Shah, Vishil Patel ©, Yash Gohil

UGA U19 Playing XI

No injury updates

R Omara (wk), A Baig, F Mutagana, T Aziz, P Olaka, B Asaba, O Gerald, Y Sowobi, J Baguma, B Ali, L Conrad

KEN U19 vs UGA U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

B Likavu

B Likavu is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. R Omara is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Patel

A Patel and S Smith are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A Baig played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

V Patel

P Oloka and V Patel are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. Y Sowoki is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

J Baguma

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are B Ali and J Bavuma. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Majid is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

KEN U19 vs UGA U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

V Patel

V Patel will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 204 points in the last two matches.

J Baguma

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make J Baguma as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 292 points in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for KEN U19 vs UGA U19, Match 11

J Baguma

V Patel

B Ali

Y Sowoki

M Majid

Kenya Under 19 vs Uganda Under 19 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Kenya Under 19 vs Uganda Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: B Likavu

Batters: S Smith, A Patel

All-rounders: V Patel (c), D Panchani, H Sanghani, P Oloka, Y Sowoki

Bowlers: J Baguma (vc), B Ali, M Majid

Kenya Under 19 vs Uganda Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: B Likavu

Batters: S Smith, A Patel

All-rounders: O Gerald, V Patel (vc), R Pankhaniya, H Sanghani, Y Sowoki

Bowlers: J Baguma (c), B Ali, M Majid