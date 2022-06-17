KEN vs BER Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for CWC One-Day Challenge League B, Match 3

Kenya and Bermuda (KEN vs BER) will clash in the third match of the ICC Men’s CWC League B at the Lugogo Stadium in Kampala, Uganda on Saturday, June 18.

Kenya have not played ODI cricket in the recent past. However, they were in action at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2021, where they won four out of their six matches.

Bermuda also last played in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup regional Qualifier in 2021, where they finished third with four wins from six matches.

KEN vs BER Probable Playing XIs

Kenya

Irfan Karim, Alex Obanda, Rakep Patel, Nelson Odhiambo, Rushab Patel, Collins Obuya, Shem Ngoche, Emmanuel Bundi, Nehemiah Odhiambo, Elijah Otieno, Tanzeel Sheikh

Bermuda

Steven Bremar, Najiyah Raynor, Dennico Hollis, Jabari Darrell, Dominic Sabir, Jamar Stovel, Amari Ebbin, Kamau Leverock, Dalin Richardson, Zeko Burgess, Cameron Jeffers

Match Details

KEN vs BER, ICC CWC League B, Match 3

Date & Time: June 18, 2022; 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Kyambogo Cricket Oval, Kampala, Uganda

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kyambogo Cricket Oval in Kampala is a balanced surface. Batters will have to be careful in the initial overs as the pacers will get some movement. Spin could play an important role in the later stages. The team that wins the toss should look to bat first at this venue.

Today’s KEN vs BER Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Irfan Karim is a decent pick behind the stumps. He can make some vital contributions with the bat. Irfan scored 120 runs in six matches for Kenya at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifiers in 2021, with a fifty to his name as well.

Batter

Alex Obanda will be one batter to watch out for. He was the highest run-scorer for Kenya at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifiers in 2021. Obanda stacked up 231 runs from six games at an average of 46.20 and a strike rate of 150.98. He also struck an unbeaten 103 in the tournament.

All-rounder

Kamau Leverock had a good all-round run at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier for Bermuda. He scored 116 runs at a strike rate of 148.71 and also picked up six wickets in the tournament. Leverock is expected to deliver with both bat and ball once again.

Bowlers

Emmanuel Bundi picked up seven wickets for Kenya at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2021 at an average of 12.14 and an economy of 6.37. He is expected to play a key role for his side with the ball in this tournament.

Five best players to pick in KEN vs BER Dream11 Prediction Team

Irfan Karim (KEN)

Alex Obanda (KEN)

Kamau Leverock (BER)

Dalin Richardson (BER)

Emmanuel Bundi (KEN)

Key stats for KEN vs BER Dream11 Prediction Team

Irfan Karim: 396 runs

Alex Obanda: 1306 runs

Kamau Leverock: 317 runs and 15 wickets

Emmanuel Bundi: 14 wickets

KEN vs BER Dream11 Prediction (ICC CWC League B 2022)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Irfan Karim, Dennico Hollis, Nelson Odhiambo, Rakep Patel, Alex Obanda, Kamau Leverock, Shem Ngoche, Collins Obuya, Dallin Richardson, Zeko Burgess, Emmanuel Bundi

Captain: Collins Obuya Vice-captain: Kamau Leverock

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Irfan Karim, Alex Obanda, Dennico Hollis, Jabari Darrell, Rakep Patel, Collins Obuya, Kamau Leverock, Dalin Richardson, Elijah Otieno, Emmanuel Bundi, Zeko Burgess

Captain: Collins Obuya Vice-captain: Dennico Hollins

